Within days of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board voting to continue to require masks in school buildings through the end of the academic year, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law early Thursday to bar schools, cities and counties from those mandates.
The measure was part of a broader school funding bill, which included portions of the governor’s Students First Act. It prevents schools from requiring masks be worn in K-12 schools and municipalities from doing the same for businesses.
“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” Reynolds said in a signing statement. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”
The signing follows guidance by the Iowa Department of Public Health issued May 14 that included the belief that spread of COVID-19 in schools has been minimal and able to be mitigated with “strong infection control measures.” This was after the May 13 announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people who are fully vaccinated can forego wearing masks in most settings.
“Our guidance is also evolving as we learn more information,” the IDPH’s letter said. “This evolution allows people to hone in on what is risky and what is not — which ultimately keeps our collective public health response strong.”
The guidance calls for schools to treat COVID-19 like any other illness, with a chart that diagrams when to exclude a child from a classroom setting.
In response to the signing of House File 847, W-SR and other area districts have dropped their mask requirements in school, but still requires students to wear them on busses, as that remains the guidance from the CDC in a public-transportation setting.