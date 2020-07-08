The Waverly-Shell Rock and Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli softball teams got up early for a long day of softball on Wednesday.
The two teams came together at the high school softball diamond in Waverly for their non-conference contest in the morning before they each played their make-up conference games later in the evening.
And with the way the game went, it looked like the pitchers hit the snooze button on the bats.
Sumner-Fred’s Chantelle Nuss and W-SR’s Marley Hagarty combined to strike out 24 batters through 10 innings with only five hits throughout. However, a lucky bounce in the bottom of the 10th proved to be the difference to give the Go-Hawks a 1-0 victory over the Cougars.
Go-Hawk coach Heather Zajicek wished that the game could’ve ended in the regulation seven innings.
“Unfortunately, that’s not what happened,” Zajicek said. “I’m certainly proud of the girls for grinding through the heat out here today.
“We put a lot of balls in play and hit the ball really well. There were just times that the ball … they were just finding people’s gloves, and unfortunately, that’s what happens at times.”
Sumner-Fred skipper Kevin Bergman said his team played well, as the heat index approached 95 degrees while the sun started reaching its apex by the end of the 1-hour, 45-minute game.
“We didn’t hit the ball, but defensively, we played a great game,” Bergman said. “Pitching-wise, it was outstanding. Both pitchers did an outstanding job.
“It’s everything you want. I thought maybe an early-morning game, that’s what we’d have, low scoring, but it was a good game.”
Nuss and Hagarty nearly matched each other pitch-for-pitch. Hagarty went all 10 innings with only one hit allowed and walked only three while sitting down 16 Cougars. It was the best outing she’s had since she fanned 19 New Hampton batters on opening night June 15, also a 1-0 win.
Meanwhile, Nuss recorded eight K’s for Sumner-Fred while issuing two walks, hitting a batter, allowing four hits and the unearned run in 9 2/3 innings.
Zajicek thought the pitching match-up was a good one.
“It was great to see Marley come out and have total command out on the mound,” she said. “The defense was able to back her up when we got ground ball and fly ball outs.”
Bergman agreed with that assessment.
“They both pitched very well,” he said. “She’s is a good pitcher. Hagarty did a great job out there. She had a lot of strike outs out there today, I know. We just have to put the ball in play and make them play.”
The Go-Hawks were ready to end the game in regulation. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Alivia Bixby hit a flare down the left-field line for a double and then advanced to third when Jenna Willey singled through the third base/shortstop hole.
After Willey stole third, Grace Mraz attempted a safety squeeze bunt. Third baseman Abby Meyer charged the ball on the play, held Bixby close to the bag, and threw out Mraz at first. Then first baseman Morgan Brandt put Bixby in a rundown, as the Go-Hawk runner was between third base and the plate trying to score. Bixby was able to scramble back to third ahead of the tag to keep the inning alive.
Haley Randolph, pinch hitting for designated player Alandria Trowbridge, then flew out to right to end the frame and send the game into extra innings.
Zajicek thought everything was set up to walk it off.
“Haley Randolph came in with a great pinch hit appearance, put a good bat on the ball, and she drilled that ball down the right-field side,” Zajicek said. “The right fielder caught it. She did put a good bat on ball, so that’s all we’re asking for our pinch hitters to do coming in.”
Sumner-Fred then had a chance to take the lead in the top of the eighth. With one out, designated player Lauren Funk walked on a 3-1 count, and Bergman brought in Jana Meyer to pinch run. She stole second on the very next pitch, and then following a strikeout, swiped third as well. After Nuss walked, she took second on defensive indifference, but then Bella Rhea struck out looking to end the frame.
Bergman said Rhea had come through for the Cougars in recent games.
“I thought maybe she’d get one there,” Bergman said. “It happens.”
Both teams went down in order over the next three half-innings before W-SR came back up in the bottom of the 10th. Mraz hit a seeing-eye grounder past both Abby Meyer and shortstop Alivia Lange for a single. Trowbridge then sacrificed her to second with two out. Then Haley Eckerman smacked a 1-1 pitch to Lange, who could not come up with the ball cleanly. Then left fielder Isabelle Elliott was unable to find a handle on it, allowing Mraz to come around third and slide into the dish to end the game.
“It was great to have a senior to come up and have the opportunity to end the game for us,” Zajicek said of Eckerman. “We just talk about putting the ball in play. That’s the name of this game. Hopefully things are going to fall for you. It just took us 10 innings to get it done today.”
Both teams had to turn around in about five hours and play a second game on Wednesday, both after press time. Sumner-Fred (6-6, 1-5 North Iowa Cedar-East) had to travel to Hudson to face the Pirates (7-5, 3-3), while W-SR (2-9, 1-8 Northeast Iowa Conference) hosted Waukon (0-10, 0-10).
Bergman thought his team was ready to go with the early start time.
“I thought their enthusiasm was good,” he said. “There was a lot of chatter, more than normal.
“It’s going to be a tough one today, so we just got to dig deep and come back.”
Zajicek hoped that her team was going to be rested and ready for the Indians.
“It’s all we can do,” she said. “I’m not going to worry about whether or not, I mean, that’s our plan.
“We knew coming in that we were going to be playing two games, an untraditional double header, so they’re going to take some time, get something to eat, get in the AC and come back and (be) ready to play.”
Monday: Charles City 5, W-SR 1
The Go-Hawks were able to take an early 1-0 lead on No. 7 Charles City at home Monday night, but the Comets came back with a run in the second, three more in the third and another in the sixth to defeat W-SR, 5-1.
Maya Willey had the lone run scored after she hit a double, and Kelsey Wheeler drove her home on a groundout. Haley Eckerman and Kelsey Fox also managed singles off Comet pitcher Dani Reetz.
Marley Hagarty went the distance in the circle for the Go-Hawks, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with three walks, a hit batter and seven strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Sumner-Fred’s game at Waterloo Columbus was rained out Monday.