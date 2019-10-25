Try to picture a better way for the 2019 season to end for Waverly-Shell Rock football.
A 10th straight win over Charles City, the Go-Hawks' biggest rival? Check.
A season-high 31 points and five lead changes? Check.
An inspiring performance from the seniors that serves as a perfect endpoint for their high school careers? Check.
And that barely scrapes the surface.
In what was undoubtedly the craziest, wildest, most nonsensical game of the year (past five years? decade?), Waverly-Shell Rock defeated the Comets 31-27 on Friday night in Charles City to put a cherry on top of a bitter season that just got a little bit sweeter.
"We're 3-6, but after that… nobody cares what the records are," senior Payton Leonard said after his final game in black and gold. "Everybody was fighting, we brought everything together, and everything worked. Oh man. I’ve got love for all my guys in there.
"It’s always good to beat Charles City."
"I’m just happy for the seniors," head coach Mark Hubbard said. "That’s a game where it’s too bad somebody has to lose, because both schools played their hearts out. Extremely happy for our seniors."
The tears of joy streaming from the eyes of the Go-Hawks after the game were so close to being tears of despair.
Charles City took a 27-24 lead with 3 minutes, 36 seconds to go on a rushing touchdown from junior Trever Heitz, his third of the game. Waverly-Shell Rock had already posted a season-high in points — scoring anymore felt like it would be difficult.
Then junior Donavan Wessel received the ensuing kickoff. He darted right, broke a tackle, burst through a hole and followed his blockers into the end zone to retake the lead, 31-27.
It was Wessel's second kick return touchdown of the game, with the first coming on the opening kickoff.
"Special teams may not always be the reason we win, but tonight it was," Hubbard said.
"I’ve just got to give it to my blockers, giving me holes," Wessel said. "I’m just so excited our team got a win. Our chemistry, our bond, our love for each other has been so good throughout the season, it’s been wonderful."
The Go-Hawks were able to overcome a banner night from Heitz, who gave W-SR fits all night, especially in the second half. In addition to the three scores, Heitz added over 100 yards rushing.
"Our defensive coaches continued to fight and look for things to throw at him," Hubbard said. "We finally landed on some things that they struggled with. Some of it was just our kids on our heels, not necessarily a scheme thing as it was our guys needing to play lower and execute."
"He’s a tough runner," Leonard said. "He runs downhill, hard-nosed. All credit to him. Every once in a while he hit us in the mouth, and we hit him in the mouth."
Less than 15 seconds into the contest, the Go-Hawks struck first with Wessel's first score. A W-SR team that's craved scoring all season led 7-0 all of a sudden.
On their first drive, the Comets offense unveiled its flex bone offense, which features many run plays and the option.
Using the majority of the clock in the first quarter, Charles City used its rushing game to drive down the field and deep into W-SR territory, converting on third down three times.
But the Comets were ultimately stalled on 4th and 7 at the Go-Hawks 29 when an Alec Staudt pass to Jeremiah Chapman in the end zone sailed too far.
The Go-Hawks took over, and on their first offensive play, quarterback Ethan Flege launched a beautiful play action pass down the left sideline to tight end Cael White, injecting life and energy into the bench and the student section decked out in red.
Moments later, a slant pass to Tyler McNally set up W-SR in goal, and junior Jonathan Wessel scored on a rushing touchdown on 3rd and 4 on the first play of the second quarter. Senior Noah Jeppesen hit his second extra point to put the Go-Hawks up 14-0.
But Charles City responded with a long kick return of its own. The Comets returned the ball all the way to the W-SR 16, and just a few plays later, junior Trever Heitz scored on a rushing touchdown. An extra point brought the Comets within 7.
On its second drive, Waverly-Shell Rock was poised to extend its lead until the first turnover of the game happened. On third and 8 at the Comets' 37, Flege hit White on a slant route. White bobbled the ball and hauled in the catch, but the Comets forced a fumble on a huge hit. Charles City recovered the ball and received a chance to tie the game.
It almost did moments later. Staudt faked a handoff to Heitz and found Ian Collins all by himself for a 69 yard touchdown. Collins got behind the entire Go-Hawks' secondary and sprinted to the end zone untouched. Charles City missed the extra point, but it cut the lead to 14-13 midway through the second quarter.
But W-SR responded with a long drive that led to a Jeppesen field goal, putting the Go-Hawks up 17-13.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Go-Hawks squibbed the kick, and the ball bounced in the air what felt like 30 times before W-SR recovered its own kick at the Comets' 24. With a chance to extend the lead before halftime, Payton Leonard received a screen pass and ran for a long gain, but the clock ran out.
While Waverly-Shell Rock wasted a chance to score again, it headed into half leading 17-13, just a point away from its season-high 18 points on Oct. 18 against Independence.
Charles City's game-plan to start the second half was clear: give the ball to Trever Heitz.
The Comets embarked on a 10-play, 65-yard drive, and every single play was a handoff down the middle to Heitz. Heitz gained over 50 yards on the drive and couldn't be stopped as the drive was capped with a 2-yard touchdown rush from the junior running back. The extra point put the Comets up 20-17.
Waverly-Shell Rock had a chance to tie the game on the next drive, but Jeppesen's line drive field goal attempt smashed into the crossbar and was no good.
After forcing Charles City's first punt of the game, the Go-Hawks retook the lead on a 38-yard rush from freshman McCrae Hagarty.
Following Jeppesen's extra point, W-SR led 24-20, and its 24 points scored became a season-high.
Though Heitz's third touchdown gave Charles City the lead with minutes remaining, Wessel's second kick return sealed the deal for W-SR.
Though it certainly wasn't the season the Go-Hawks wanted, it's hard to imagine a better ending. Part of the journey is the end.
"I just told them tonight was a lot of fun," Hubbard said. "We fought really hard tonight and won, and you fought really hard other nights and didn’t get what you wanted. Hopefully you can figure out in life that: A. You’ve always got to work hard and; B. If you don’t work hard, you’re not going to give yourself a shot. And that’s what they did tonight, they gave themselves a shot."