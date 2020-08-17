Waverly-Shell Rock High School will hold its annual parents’ night and booster club sign-up Thursday, and school officials will take donations to send to those affected by the Aug. 10 derecho in the Cedar Rapids area from Wednesday to Friday.
Sign-ups for the W-SR Booster Club will be taken from 5-7 p.m. in Go-Hawk Stadium. The festivities will begin at 4:15 p.m. with a freshman, sophomore and junior varsity volleyball scrimmage in Go-Hawk Gymnasium. Masks are required in the gym for spectators.
Also at 5 p.m., parents meetings for each sport and activity will begin, with the dance team parents meeting at that time in the stadium with Jori Wade-Booth. The cheerleading parents will then meet with coach Kenzie Spears at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball coach EaVon Woodin will meet with her players’ parents in the south end of the visitors’ football bleachers starting at 5:45 p.m. Boys cross-country parents will meet with Kevin Kueker at 6 p.m. in the softball stands, while Jason Milke will chat with the girls cross-country parents in the baseball stands behind the high school at the same time.
The football teams’ parents will meet at 7 p.m., with John Hubbard gathering the freshmen parents in the visitors’ stands, Casey Chaplin with the sophomore parents on the south side of the stadium, and Mark Hubbard being with the varsity parents in the center of the main stands.
There will be a virtual introduction of all the fall squads, which will be emailed to all of the athletes’ parents and booster club members. Parents are asked to attend their students’ sport’s meeting and watch the video.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a large gathering in the stadium for this event.
Also, the football team will scrimmage Denver at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sharp Field in Denver.
The booster club also is gathering donations for the victims of the derecho from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Go-Hawk Stadium. They are seeking donations of water and non-perishable food items to be taken to the Cedar Rapids and Marion area, as well as other communities in the path of the Aug. 10 storm.
On Sunday, W-SR athletics director Dave Litterer met with is counterpart at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Chris Deam, to drop off a load of startup items.
“The area is devastated and people are living outside their homes in tents because they can not stay inside their condemned residence,” Litterer said in an email obtained by Waverly Newspapers announcing the event. “The CR area schools plan to start up fall practices (Monday) where they can. Some have lost their gyms, and most schools have been damaged.
“Many other school districts in the path of the storm were affected as well. South Tama Schools, Benton Community among others. I plan to reach out to those schools as well.”
The donations can be dropped off at the stadium’s front entrance, and athletic department volunteers will prepare them to be taken to a Cedar Rapids-area drop-off on Saturday.
If anyone can volunteer the use of a trailer to haul the donated items, contact Litterer at 319-352-2087 extension 162 at the high school or by cell at 319-404-0863.