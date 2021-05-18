Waverly-Shell Rock placed third with a combined score of 402 at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet Thursday at New Hampton Golf and Country Club.
Freshman Brenna Bodensteiner carded a 92 and tied for second. Bodensteiner sank four pars on the day, including on No. 17.
New Hampton’s Emma Ewert was the medalist after shooting an 80.
Go-Hawks junior Emma Jones placed ninth with a two-round score of 98. Jones made three pars on the day, including two on the front nine. Junior Morgan Morrill placed 15th with a 104.
Bodensteiner, Jones and Morrill earned All-NEIC honors.
W-SR sophomore McKenzie Weidler tied for 20th at 108, while senior Ella Killion tied for 23rd at 109. Senior Payton Schwartz tied for 26th at 117.
“(It was a) good day,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “Just need a few more putts to go in and not have so many penalty strokes. Looking forward to regionals. All six varsity team members know what they need to get their score lower. We have a week to work on their game.”
W-SR hosts the Class 3A, Region 5 tournament at 10 a.m. May 24 at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.