DES MOINES – One win away.
All that stands between Waverly-Shell Rock and its first state championship is one more victory – outlasting one final opponent for 80 (or more) minutes.
This position is nothing new for the Go-Hawks. They’ve been here before.
Three years ago, W-SR lost to Lewis Central, 1-0, in the Class 2A final. Then, in 2019, W-SR fell to eventual state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2-1, in the final match. Despite the 2020 season being canceled altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects – heartbreak, agony, frustration and anger – of coming up short has left residual bitterness that has continued to linger.
The Go-Hawks knocked out Xavier in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. They moved one step closer to turning their fairytale ending into reality Wednesday.
Kenzie Roling scored a hat trick, while Anna Stromberg and Morgan Aikey also found the back of the net during a 5-1 win over Spencer in an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 2A state tournament semifinal on a warm, muggy afternoon at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.
“It’s a taxing week, and it’s exciting to get to that final day,” Go-Hawks coach Lauren Greiner said. “It’ll be nice to have an extra day this year to get our feet under us and get rested up so we’re ready to go on Friday.”
The No. 1-seeded Go-Hawks (18-2) will face No. 7-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes (15-5) at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Class 2A state championship match.
W-SR’s path to victory took a turn it hadn’t seen much of this season. For the first time in quite some time, W-SR didn’t score the first goal and had to play from behind.
Go-Hawks freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena was caught in a tough spot in the 24th minute. She sprinted out of her 6-yard box to challenge a 50-50 ball but lost control. The ball rolled to the foot of Spencer junior Brooke Moser, who buried it for a 1-0 lead.
Down a goal and after opening the match with a rather slow start, W-SR adjusted.
“Ultimately, we knew we were better than that and we were ready to come out and put some in the back of the net,” Greiner said. “We had had multiple opportunities leading up to that that we hadn’t capitalized on, so I think that kind of lit a fire under us.”
The Go-Hawks began to connect on every pass, which led to the equalizer.
Stromberg, a sophomore, broke into the offensive third with Roling. Roling, a senior, crossed to Stromberg, who tied the match 1-1 in the 27th.
“I got it right in front of the goal, and I knew I just had to get a simple finish there to the corner, and that’s exactly what I did,” Stromberg said.
As soon as W-SR tied it, Spencer never looked the same.
The Go-Hawks grabbed their first lead of the day when Aikey, a junior, knocked in a pass from classmate Macy Smith in the 34th minute to make it 2-1. They weren’t finished there. Five minutes later, the Go-Hawks doubled their lead when Roling fired a rocket off the hands of Spencer keeper Payton Cooper to make it 3-1.
W-SR directed 12 shots, including eight on frame, during the opening 40 minutes of play. It held Spencer to just six shots overall, three on goal.
The Go-Hawks kept building their lead in the second half. Roling scored her second and third goals of the match for the hat trick in the 47th and 74th minutes, respectively, to end it.
“One step closer,” Roling said. “We’ll rest up (Thursday) and be ready for that fairytale ending on Friday.”
W-SR 5, SPENCER 1
Halftime: 3-1.
Goals: Spencer, Moser, (unassisted), 24th. W-SR, Stromberg, (Roling), 27th. W-SR, Aikey, (Smith), 34th. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 39th. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 47th. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 74th.
Shots: Spencer 7, W-SR 33. Shots on goal: Spencer 4, W-SR 22. Saves: Spencer 17 (Cooper), W-SR 3 (Eggena).
Corner kicks: Spencer 0, W-SR 9. Offsides: Spencer 0, W-SR 0. Fouls: Spencer 6, W-SR 7.