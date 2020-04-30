Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools recognized its employees who have attained milestones of five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years with the district as well as its retirees following the 2019-20 academic year.
The district’s facilities have been closed since March 15 and will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Those who have been with the district for five years are BreAnna Berger, Kim Bigelow, Robi Boge, Connie Burks, Gina Carpenter, Mae Cousin, Doris Dilger, , Barb Dolan, Kelsey Geis, Chris Hamilton, Shane Hoff, Beth Hoffman, Kim Holliday, Denise Hull, Dave Kneip, Amber Kuntz, Bev Lee, Jason Milke, Izaak Miller, Penny Murray, Jessica Sage and Kyle Wood.
The 10-year honorees include Stephanie Angell, Tavis Angell, Ken Burrow, Jeanette Henrichs, Andrea Keys, Peg Kobliska, Brian Marlette, Heather Robinson, Bridgette Wagoner and Karla Wheeler.
Those on board for 15 years are Duane Aschbrenner, Cindy Chidester, Tom Kleinschmidt, Bernita Myers, Sara Nuss, Sarah O’Neill, Jaime Robbins, Audrey Reuss, Mike Schlumbohm, Eric Stover and Renee Struck.
Employees with the district for 20 years are Sally Kittleson, Lore’ Mick, Erika Ott and Pam Turner.
Twenty-five year employees are Micky Bahlmann, Penny Marlette and Darren Uhlenhopp.
Those with the district for 30 years are Lori Block, Laarni Jamison and Jeff Orvis.
Two employees will be retiring from W-SR this spring. Donita Dettmer has been with the district for 33 years, and Kathy McClung has been employed with W-SR for four years.