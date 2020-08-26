WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock High School released guidelines ahead of Friday’s football season-opener against visiting Crestwood on Monday.
W-SR is following the Iowa High School Activities Association Football Guidance regulations.
Go-Hawk Stadium will be restricted to 50% capacity (1,100 fans) for all contests in accordance with state guidelines. Go-Hawk Stadium has a normal capacity of 2,200. The visitors bleachers inside Go-Hawk Stadium will be limited to 300 fans. Normally, the visitors bleachers seat 600.
If capacity reaches a level in which “we can not take any more fans, we reserve the right to shut the gates down,” according to W-SR’s guidelines.
Concessions will be available with limited prepackaged food and drinks.
Admission will be $6 for adults and $5 for students for Friday night contests. For non-varsity high school contests, admission will be $3 for adults and $2 for students.
W-SR also released guidelines for cross-country and volleyball.
For cross-country meets, physical distancing is “expected by all spectators attending contests.” Face coverings also are “encouraged” when unable to maintain physical distancing of six feet.
For home volleyball matches, Go-Hawk Gymnasium will be limited to 50% capacity for all contests in accordance with state guidelines.
Physical distancing is “expected” by all spectators, and all spectators will be “required” to to wear face coverings for indoor events at W-SR High School.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students for home matches.