WAVERLY – During spring break in mid-March, Marshall Armstrong met up with Waverly-Shell Rock football coach Mark Hubbard.
Armstrong, a transfer from Waterloo East, was looking for a fresh start. More importantly, he was eyeing an opportunity to earn.
Coach and player had a productive conversation that ended with a promise.
“‘Do you want to play college ball?’” Armstrong remembered Hubbard asking him.
“‘Yeah,’” Armstrong replied. “He (said), ‘OK, I’m going to help you get there. Just stay with it, don’t give up and keep doing what you’ve got to do.’”
Soon after that exchange, W-SR High School, including the Go-Hawk Performance Enhancement Center, was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast-forward to September, and that conversation Armstrong and Hubbard had seemed like years ago.
But Armstrong never forgot that moment. He’s used it to his advantage, as motivation while lifting on his own, or, when the GPEC finally opened during the summer, while working out with his new teammates, as well as on the field.
“Here I am. New school, so I’m going to come show them what I can do pretty much,” Armstrong said. “Hubbard promised me he’d get me to college, so I’m going to take that and hope it’s true.”
Armstrong has done everything in his power to prove himself since arriving at W-SR. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound lineman has meshed well with his teammates, particularly senior lineman Cade Carpenter, who took Armstrong under his wing. The two bonded during summer weightlifting sessions, often spending extra time chatting about and getting to know each other outside of football – a bond, Carpenter said, that was forged “in the trenches.”
“He came with the talent, came with the skill,” Carpenter added. “He just needed to learn the scheme, learn how we do things at W-SR (and) how to play hard. I helped show him the ropes, showed him what’s expected here and how to play hard.
“He’s taken everything really quick, quicker than I thought. He’s a big part of our O-line this year.”
Not only has Armstrong adapted to his new surroundings – from teammates, to coaches to a learning a new playbook and adjusting to a new school – he has made the most of his opportunity.
Armstrong has started the first two games of the season at right tackle for the Go-Hawks (1-1), who face Waterloo East (0-2), of all schools, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Go-Hawk Stadium.
The new kid on the offensive line has helped pave the way for W-SR running backs, who have rushed for 483 yards thus far – a clip of 5.6 yards per carry.
“(He) really hasn’t even come close to what we think he could grow into,” said Hubbard, noting that Armstrong, with a full year of lifting and training, could balloon to 260 pounds by his senior season. “He’s a guy that we think has just loads of potential.
“He’s just fun to coach. For a guy in his junior year of high school to be able to come in and get along with the fellas as quickly as he (did), says a lot about him. He’s extremely humble.”
Other than Armstrong’s love for the outdoors – he’s an avid hunter and fisherman – perhaps Hubbard’s favorite part about Armstrong is something they both have in common.
“He’s also a Chicago Bears fan, so he’s after my own heart there,” the coach said with a laugh.
While at Waterloo East, Armstrong didn’t get many varsity snaps, although he did letter as a freshman and sophomore. Having two starts under his belt has given him a chance to reflect.
“(It’s) a lot of work,” he said of starting on varsity.
Film study also allowed Armstrong to note of areas of his game that need improvement.
Pad level is one.
For that, Armstrong spends a lot of time in the chute, located on the far end of the practice field, where he works on staying low and exploding off the ball.
“Like most linemen, especially big linemen, getting them to play with bent knees is always the first priority, and so we’re after him a lot on that,” Hubbard said.
As Armstrong and his teammates gear up to face his old team, the newest Go-Hawks remains humble, but also hungry to continue to prove himself. He’s quite comfortable in his new setting, and the rapport he has with his teammates continues to drive him to be even more successful.
“It’s a brotherhood up here,” Armstrong said. “I got here, and they treated me like (one of their) brothers right away, like family.”