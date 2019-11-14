Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Staci Bruns

Staci Bruns, a kindergarten teacher at Shell Rock Elementary, received the girls middle school cross country coach of the year award from Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country, per a release Thursday

"Congratulations on being honored as the MS GIrls Cross Country Coach of the Year," Waverly-Shell Rock athletic director Dave Litterer said in an email. "It is always nice to be recognized by your peers and colleagues. Thank you for all you do to help W-SR with the development of the cross country programs."

