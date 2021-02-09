WAVERLY – Three short years ago, Abbie Draper, then a freshman, made nine starts for Waverly-Shell Rock. A 6-foot post player with loads of potential, few doubted what she could accomplish while donning the black and gold uniform.
Fast forward to 2021, Abbie’s senior season. She has helped the Go-Hawks climb to No. 6 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 4A rankings, while breaking the school’s all-time scoring record. Oh, and she signed to play Division I basketball last fall.
Yet Abbie’s story – one forged through mental toughness – began as a young girl looking up to her older sister, Payton.
“I wanted to be just like her,” Abbie recalled. “I’ve always watched her play (basketball) in high school, and I’ve always wanted to be the player she was.”
Abbie and Payton were coached by their father, Randy, throughout their childhoods. Payton, a former W-SR standout and current senior starter for Wartburg College, is four years older than Abbie, and the two sisters never got the chance to play on the same team in high school.
Abbie didn’t let that affect the special bond she holds with Payton. Whenever Abbie has needed a shoulder to lean on, a voice of encouragement or an ear to bend, she turned to Payton.
The unbreakable sisterhood they share came to light when Abbie was in middle school. She questioned whether she wanted basketball to play a big part of her future. Payton encouraged Abbie to push through, keep pressing on, even during the tough times. But Payton also shared an important piece of advice – something Abbie still carries with her today.
“She said I didn’t have to follow her steps if I didn’t want to,” Abbie remembered. “I knew I wanted to. Just like the way she worded it made me decide that I wanted to be just like her.”
Those reassuring words, Abbie said, helped spring her over the top. It cemented a layer of confidence that continues to blossom every time she steps foot on the basketball court.
“Personally, it’s pushed me to become the player I am today,” Abbie said. “Just seeing how all the accomplishments she’s made has just made my work ethic so much higher.
“It did take a lot of weight off my back because I never really thought of it that way. I’ve always thought, ‘I’m going to be just like you. I want to follow all of your footsteps.’ And yeah, I decided I wanted to.”
Beginning in sixth grade, Abbie took basketball more seriously. She played AUU ball for the Iowa Barnstormers out of Iowa City and most recently with Martin Brothers out of Cedar Falls over the summers. It was there where Abbie bettered her skills and sharpened her overall game.
By the time she began her high school career at W-SR, Abbie became more comfortable in her own shoes. She played in 22 games during her freshman season in 2017-18 and averaged six points per night.
“She came in as a 6-foot tall kind of gangly freshman who played some varsity, was certainly ready for that, but has grown so much in the last four years that she’s turned herself into one of the best players in our class in the entire state,” Go-Hawks coach Greg Bodensteiner said.
Indeed.
Abbie became a full-time starter as a sophomore the following season. Between her sophomore and junior years, Abbie started all 46 games for the Go-Hawks and averaged 14.8 and 17.8 points per game, respectively. Her best season has undoubtedly been as a senior in 2020-21; she leads Class 4A in scoring (395 points) and is averaging 19.7 points per night and has started all 20 games.
“The biggest thing any coach wants to see is kids continuing to get better, and you don’t have to watch a lot of basketball to see the growth that Abbie’s made from one year to the next,” Bodensteiner said.
“She improved a ton from her freshman year to her sophomore year. And (we were) like, ‘wow, we’ll see how much better can she get?’ But then she improved a lot between her sophomore year and her junior year, and to her credit, I think she’s improved a lot from last year to this year defensively, her ability to finish in traffic around post defenders and things like that, that she’s just continued that growth. And that’s not easy to do, especially when you have the success she has and you earn some opportunities that she has. It’s easy to get complacent, but despite all those things, she’s continuing to improve herself.”
During W-SR’s 56-35 victory over Benton Community on Jan. 11, Abbie became the program’s all-time career scoring leader. On Jan. 15, Abbie received a game ball prior to tipoff from Aftin Phyfe, the previous record holder with 1,090 points. Abbie also became the program's all-time leader in career blocks after surpassing Phyfe's 118 last December. As a junior, Abbie became the school's all-time leader in blocks (52) and points (410) in a single season.
“It’s crazy,” Abbie said. “I never really thought I would become the all-time leading scorer after following my sister. She wasn’t before, but I never thought I would outscore my sister or anyone else.”
The accomplishment wasn’t necessarily a surprise to Bodensteiner, who knew Abbie could become a truly special player.
“The question mark was what was she going to do between then and now to get to the point to be really good?” he said. “And not all kids complete that task, and I feel like Abbie’s done a good job of reaching her potential.”
While Abbie continues to transform her game in every area while she’s on the court, perhaps her biggest strength has been her ability to accept coaching and learn from her mistakes. When she was younger, Bodensteiner said, Abbie didn’t always remember things very well.
The coach remembers one instance this season in particular pointing to Abbie’s growth in that aspect. During W-SR’s Jan. 26 home game against Forest City – a 57-37 win – Bodensteiner called a timeout and gathered his team around the bench.
“I was kind of mad at Abbie because she (messed) something up two possessions in a row, and I was kind of getting after her during the timeout, and she looked at me and she said, ‘I (messed) up. I was thinking the wrong thing,’” Bodensteiner recalled. “And all I could do was I started laughing, just because she hasn’t done that. She’s learned and then for her to stand there and say I made a mistake. There was nothing more I could do. You couldn’t ask a kid to do anything different. She (messed) up, she said I made a mistake and she knew going forward. And that’s not easy for every kid to get to that point.”
The Go-Hawks have a shot at another 20-win season – their third straight – if they win their final two games against Oelwein and North Fayette Valley. And Abbie is at the center of it all. Her future is set – she signed a letter of intent to play for Division I Bradley University beginning this fall – and she certainly is excited to play at the college level. But first, she wants to continue etching her legacy into history.
Just like her sister did.
“I chose the route that she did,” said Abbie, “and I don’t regret any of it.”