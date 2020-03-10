On Tuesday morning, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announced its 2020 girls high school basketball all-state teams, which were agreed upon during a meeting Saturday.
In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock junior Abbie Draper was named to the all-state second team.
It is the second year in a row that Draper has made the second team.
The honor comes after another stellar season from the forward, who led the Go-Hawks to a 20-3 record during the 2019-20 season and their second straight appearance in the Class 4A state tournament.
Draper averaged 17.8 points per game this past season — ranking 11th in Class 4A and first on Waverly-Shell Rock — on 57% shooting from the field and 41% from 3-point range. She also collected a team-high 176 rebounds and 52 blocks while posting 36 steals.
Draper scored a team-high 14 points in W-SR's loss to Center Point-Urbana on March 3 in the state tournament's first round in Des Moines.
