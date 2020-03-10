Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Draper shoots

W-SR junior Abbie Draper shoots a free throw during the Go-Hawks' 43-26 win over Xavier in the regional final on Feb. 25 in Waverly. 

 by BEN MCDONALD

On Tuesday morning, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announced its 2020 girls high school basketball all-state teams, which were agreed upon during a meeting Saturday.

In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock junior Abbie Draper was named to the all-state second team. 

It is the second year in a row that Draper has made the second team. 

The honor comes after another stellar season from the forward, who led the Go-Hawks to a 20-3 record during the 2019-20 season and their second straight appearance in the Class 4A state tournament.

Draper averaged 17.8 points per game this past season — ranking 11th in Class 4A and first on Waverly-Shell Rock — on 57% shooting from the field and 41% from 3-point range.  She also collected a team-high 176 rebounds and 52 blocks while posting 36 steals. 

Draper scored a team-high 14 points in W-SR's loss to Center Point-Urbana on March 3 in the state tournament's first round in Des Moines. 

Per a release from the IPSWA, "The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports."

