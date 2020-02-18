On Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released its 2019-20 all-district basketball teams and coaches, and multiple area athletes were honored.
In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock junior Abbie Draper and senior Britney Young both were named all-district in the northeast region. The two Go-Hawks have arguably been the two most important pieces of a W-SR team that boasts an 18-2 record and hasn't lost a game since early December.
Draper has been one of the state's best forwards and scorers this season, posting 18.3 points per game on an efficient 59% clip from the field. Draper can also shoot from deep, as she's made 40% of her attempts from 3.
Draper also leads W-SR with 148 rebounds and 46 blocks.
Young has been just as impressive, scoring 11.6 points per game while filling the facilitating role as well with 97 assists on the season. Young also boasts 42 steals and has made half of her 3-point attempts this season.
The Go-Hawks begin postseason play on Saturday in regionals and will host the winner of Waterloo East and Wahlert Catholic.
But W-SR wasn't the only area team featuring two all-district players. The Clarksville girls basketball team had two members make the list in Class 1A: Kori Wedeking and Janet Borchardt.
The two seniors have been instrumental for an Indians team that is 19-3 and is ranked No. 15 in Class 1A.
Both players score over 15 points per game, and both have at least 119 rebounds this season. Their work on the defensive end has been impressive too, as Borchardt has blocked 48 shots and Wedeking has posted 110 steals.
After winning its first regional game Thursday night, Clarksville hosts Riceville on Tuesday night.
Sumner-Fredericksburg also had a player crack the all-district team in Class 2A: senior Cassidy Pagel.
Playing for a Cougars team that went 12-11 this season, Pagel was solid all year, posting 13.8 points per game, 238 rebounds, 40 assists, 33 blocks and 22 steals.
Zoe Semelroth, a senior for Tripoli, also made all-district in Class 1A after an impressive season: 14.2 points per game, 228 rebounds, 46 steals, 20 blocks and 20 assists.
After beating Wapsie Valley in the first round of regionals Thursday, the Panthers (14-8) play at Central Elkader on Tuesday night.