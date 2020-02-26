On Wednesday, the Northeast Iowa Conference released its all-conference team selections for girls basketball, and several Waverly-Shell Rock athletes were honored.
Leading the way for W-SR was junior Abbie Draper and senior Britney Young, who both cracked the first team.
Draper and Young have been the 1-2 punch that has powered the Go-Hawks to a Class 4A state-qualifying season.
Draper has led W-SR in scoring all year with 18 points per game, and she also leads the team with 166 rebounds and 50 blocks. Draper has made 58% of her shots from the field this season.
Young has been stellar at the point guard position all year, scoring 11.5 points per game on top of a team-leading 105 assists and 45 steals. Young has shot an impressive 49% on 3-pointers on a team-leading 116 attempts.
Making the second team for Waverly-Shell Rock was senior Camryn Grawe and junior Kenzie Roling.
While Grawe scores just 3.8 points per game, she's played a valuable role defensively, as she has posted 43 steals, which is second on the team. Grawe also has 51 rebounds and 30 assists.
Roling meanwhile has come on strongly as of late, scoring 6.8 points per game on an efficient 60% shooting from the field and 52% from 3-point land.
W-SR sophomore Annika Behrends received an honorable mention as well. She has scored 4.5 points per game while posting 52 rebounds, 25 assists and 23 blocks.