Last Saturday featured the IHSAA district swimming meet in Marshalltown, and two Waverly-Shell Rock athletes — Matt Durbin and Logan McCullough — made waves competing for the Cedar Falls High School team.
Durbin placed first in the men’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.67, and he also finished fifth in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46:58. Durbin also swam the lead off for the Tigers in the men’s 200-yard medley relay, which placed second with a time of 1:40:91.
Durbin qualified for the state meet in all three events.
Meanwhile, McCullough wrapped up his senior season by swimming a personal best time by over 4 seconds in the men’s 100-yard backstroke, where he finished 19th with a time of 1:07:44.
Overall, Cedar Falls placed third overall in the team rankings, behind first-place Dowling Catholic and second-place Marshalltown.
Durbin will be competing in the state swimming meet scheduled for noon Saturday at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City.