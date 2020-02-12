Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Last Saturday featured the IHSAA district swimming meet in Marshalltown, and two Waverly-Shell Rock athletes — Matt Durbin and Logan McCullough — made waves competing for the Cedar Falls High School team.

Durbin placed first in the men’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.67, and he also finished fifth in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46:58. Durbin also swam the lead off for the Tigers in the men’s 200-yard medley relay, which placed second with a time of 1:40:91.

Durbin qualified for the state meet in all three events.

Meanwhile, McCullough wrapped up his senior season by swimming a personal best time by over 4 seconds in the men’s 100-yard backstroke, where he finished 19th with a time of 1:07:44.

Overall, Cedar Falls placed third overall in the team rankings, behind first-place Dowling Catholic and second-place Marshalltown.

Durbin will be competing in the state swimming meet scheduled for noon Saturday at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City.

Tags