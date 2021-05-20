DES MOINES – Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before she would line up for the start of her first race at the Iowa high school Class 3A state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Emma Hoins wrote down one of many goal she wanted to accomplish this week.
One of them was to finish in the top four in the 3,000-meter run.
Prior to the start of Thursday’s race, the Waverly-Shell Rock senior challenged herself and upped her original goal. She wanted more – top three.
“I’ve trained for this,” Hoins told herself. “it’s been a long four years, so I might as well go out with a good race.”
Hoins did just that, racing to a third-place finish in 10 minutes, 4.48 seconds – shattering her old personal-best time by some 15 seconds.
“That’s huge,” Hoins said. “I walk away with a lot of gratitude.”
Ballard’s Shewaye Johnson won the Class 3A title in the 3,000 in 9:57.21 – less than 2 seconds shy of the state record set by Joy Ripslinger of Assumption in 2017. One of Hoins’ good friends, Kiki Connell of Charles City placed second.
Hoins’ sudden change in frame of mind came from a boost of confidence she has worked hard her entire prep career to attain.
“To be honest, over the years I’ve struggled a little bit with insecurity,” she said. “It started with my high school career – I was kind of an underdog, and then working my way up. So it’s hard for me mentally to think to myself, ‘Hey, you can pass some of those girls that you’ve never been able to beat before. It’s just all in my self-confidence, knowing I can do it and just trusting in the Lord.”
Go-Hawks freshman Sydney Bochman got her first taste of the historic Blue Oval and the type of energy the crowd brings during each event.
Bochman placed 13th in the 3,000 in 11:17.82. Not a bad time for it being her first experience at the state meet.
“It’s definitely nerve-wracking, because it’s so huge here,” she said. “But it was very exciting to be here, and the adrenaline rush was crazy.”
Bochman said competing alongside Hoins and Connell offered her lessons she plans to use over the next years of her career.
“They are super good role models and I love running with them because they really just push you and they help you learn and get better,” Bochman said.
DeBower ties for 19th in 200 prelims
W-SR senior Daniel DeBower had never competed in an open event at Drake Stadium until Thursday when he ran in the Class 3A 200 dash preliminary round.
DeBower tied for 19th in 23.38 seconds and didn’t qualify for Saturday’s finals. Only the top eight times advanced.
“I was really excited,” DeBower said of having the chance to compete at state. “As you guys know, we didn’t get to have a season last year. It just felt great to run down here and get in front of all the fans, and I’m down here with my team and it’s a good time.”
With fans back in the stands, DeBower said he felt a sense of normalcy.
“It’s a hint of what the world used to be like before COVID,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Dahlquist 4th in high jump
W-SR senior Reagan Dahlquist placed fourth during the Class 3A high jump early Thursday afternoon.
Dahlquist cleared 5 feet, 4 inches and attempted 5-6, but she came up just shy of the mark. Keokuk’s Miracle Ailes won the event after clearing 5-7. Charles City’s Keely Collins was the runner-up after clearing the 5-6 hurdle.
“I didn’t jump badly,” Dahlquist said. “I still jumped well, and it was a lot of fun just to get out here and compete.
“I do better when I relax and even if it’s not my best, it’s still enough as long as I try.”