FORT DODGE – This season has been the hardest of Emma Hoins’ four years competing in cross-country.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this fall was filled with ups and downs – many of them mental hurdles – the Waverly-Shell Rock senior endured. She even wrote about her struggles on Instagram.
At the beginning of the season, W-SR competed in a lot of smaller meets, and there wasn’t a ton of competition for Hoins to run against. Though, she won her first four meets of the season and set a school record at the Oelwein Invitational on Sept. 1.
“I was running by myself a lot, which is OK,” the Go-Hawks standout said. “Mentally, in the first part of the season, it was draining.”
After the midway point of the season, Hoins started running against stronger competition in both Class 3A and Class 4A, and she performed well enough that her preseason goal of placing at the state meet was attainable.
“It was an honor to run with them and work with them,” said Hoins, “and that helped catapult me into the postseason.”
Hoins ended her impressive career with a fifth-place finish in 19 minutes, 1.3 seconds during Friday’s Class 3A state cross-country meet at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Ballard’s Shewaye Johnson won the individual title in 17:55.3.
Those competitive meets toward the end of the season also helped Hoins build confidence within herself that she can perform just as good, if not better, than some of the top runners in the state. Friday was proof.
“All of them are so talented, and I have a lot of respect for them,” said Hoins, a four-time state qualifier. “So just to know that that talent is within me, I just have to that courage and have the bravery to bring it out.”
It was that courage that caught the attention of W-SR girls coach Jason Milke. All season long, Milke knew Hoins had the ability she put on display during her final race of the season on the state’s biggest stage.
“Her mental toughness, that’s one of the things that, as a coach, has really inspired me,” Milke said. “She has gotten so much better at just knowing that she can overcome a lot of things on her own, and she was able to show that (Saturday) and show that she can compete with the best in the state.”
Friday’s race also was a first in quite some time for W-SR. It marked the first time in 23 years, the Go-Hawks qualified as a team.
W-SR placed 11th with 244 points. Ballard won the team title with 66 points, followed by Dallas Center-Grimes (88) and Dubuque Wahlert (89).
Go-Hawks freshman Sydney Bochmann capped her first year as a varsity runner with a 28th-place finish (20:05.5), while freshman Brenna Bodensteiner finished 86th (21:09.5). Freshman Ramey Dahlquist placed 107th (22:00.9), while sophomore Kyla Foy finished 108th (22:02.0). Senior Ali Christensen ended her career with a. 114th-place finish (22:22.4).
“I loved seeing it,” Milke said. “They ran well. They came out. When you line up four freshmen in a state championship (race), they went out there and just performed. They went out there and they got that experience, and now they know for the future years, ‘Hey, we can compete.’”
W-SR senior Ethyn Chesnut rounded out his prep cross-country career by placing 58th (17:24.5).
“Ethyn capped off his senior year pretty well,” Go-Hawks boys coach Kevin Kueker said. “He … finished strong through the last half of the race, and just looked good through the whole race.”
Dallas Center-Grimes won the team title with 87 points. ADM’s Nate Mueller won the individual crown (15:28.7).
W-SR juniors Nick Kepford (17:37.5) and Andrew Cummer (17:43.4) took 70th and 80th, respectively.
“They ran well despite it just being the three of them,” Kueker said. “I know it’s better than just a single individual, but it’s still different than having the full team there. But they ran pretty well, all things considered.”
The Go-Hawks return five of their starting seven runners in 2021, and Kueker said his team already is looking forward to offseason training.
“They’re excited,” the coach said. “And that’s the big thing, they’re excited to train here during winter and get ready for track. They’re a pretty close-knit group for track, and then that momentum will carry right over into summer training, and hopefully we’ll a more normal summer next year that the guys can get together more often and get ready to go for the season next fall.”
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Class 3A state meet
at Lakeside Golf Course
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Ballard 66, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes 88, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 89, 4. Bishop Heelan Catholic 151, 5. Solon 187, 6. Glenwood 192, 7. Harlan 210, 8. Pella 214, 9. Davenport Assumption 234, 10. Center Point-Urbana 237, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 244, 12. Winterset 262, 13. Carlisle 272, 14. Decorah 300, 15. Spencer 369.
Top 10 individuals
1. Johnson, Ballard, 17:55.3; 2. Noe, Ballard, 18:01.1; 3. Erzen, Carlisle, 18:46.7; 4. Connell, Charles City, 18:54.1; 5. Hoins, W-SR, 19:01.3; 6. Anderson, Decorah, 19:05.5; 7. Timmerman, ADM, 19:09.7; 8. Maas, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 19:14.1; 9. Moran, Wahlert, 19:16.8; 10. Meyer, Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, 19:24.7.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Dallas Center-Grimes 87, 2. Solon 135, 3. Carlisle 149, 4. Pella 157, 5. North Polk 161, 6. Decorah 173, 7. Center Point-Urbana 200, 8. Marion 203, 9. ADM 218, 10. Lemars 223, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 239, 12. Mount Vernon/Lisbon 251, 13. Moc-Floyd Valley 261, 14. West Delaware 278, 15. Glenwood 287.
Top 10 individuals
1. Mueller, ADM, 15:28.7; 2. Orr, Humboldt, 15:48.0; 3. Ramsey, DC-G, 16:05.5; 4. Larson, CP-U, 16:05.9; 5. Hogan, Decorah, 16:12.4; 6. Post, CP-U, 16:23.0; 7. Becker, Atlantic, 16:27.3; 8. Z. Sporaa, North Polk, 16:32.8; 9. Barker, Clear Creek-Amana, 16:36.6; 10. M. Sporaa, North Polk, 16:32.8.