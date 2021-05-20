Editors note: A complete list of all area state track and field qualifiers can be found by visiting waverlynewspapers.com.
A year ago, Drake Stadium was empty.
The famous Blue Oval that hosts the annual Drake Relays remained bare. Some 15,000 seats were empty.
There were no Iowa high school state track and field championships. Nor was there a season at all. COVID-19 held a tight grip on the world and continued to spread, forcing many states and colleges to cancel their spring sports seasons. The NCAA canceled all spring and summer championships, including March Madness. Professional sports hit the pause button before, eventually resuming later in the year.
For so many student-athletes across the nation, the 2020 spring sports season never began.
“It was rough,” Waverly-Shell Rock girls track coach Wende Dawson said. “It was rough on the kids, it was rough on us. It was a loss.”
A devastating loss.
The seniors of 2020 never had the chance to compete in spring sports. Underclassmen at the time, such as W-SR’s Emma Hoins and Reagan Dahlquist, missed out on a season of improvement and experience.
“It was weird,” Dahlquist said. “It didn’t feel real. I was keeping track of the week it would’ve been state and was like, ‘Wow. I could’ve been running on the Blue Oval this week, but I wasn’t able to.”
Dahlquist and Hoins are both seniors this season. And for the first time in two years, they will get to compete for state championships on the Blue Oval. Adding to the excitement, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, in conjunction with Drake University and the Polk County Health Department, on Tuesday lifted all attendance restrictions for the state meet, which begins at 9 a.m. today.
“I just found out (Tuesday), and I’m stoked,” Hoins said.
The atmosphere inside a packed Drake Stadium is electric. Waves of roars from thousands of fans vibrate around the stadium.
“If you Google the Iowa state high school track meet and see how packed that stadium gets, there’s nothing like it,” Hoins added. “Just with how many people are in that space, the crowd just roars. The big jumbotron and everything. In my opinion, it’s just different.”
Hoins and Dadhlquist will have the chance to finish their high school track and field careers on the state’s biggest stage – an opportunity so many others missed out on.
Hoins will run the 800-meter run, the 1,500, the 3,000, as well as the distance medley relay. Dahlquist, who placed second in high jump as a sophomore in 2019, qualified for that event again. She also will compete in the 400 hurdles. Mattie Janssen, another senior, will compete in the sprint medley, distance medley and 4x200 relays.
Having gone through the whirlwind that was 2020 – a season lost before it ever began, having the opportunity to compete at state is something Hoins doesn’t take for granted.
“At first, it was really discouraging because I really felt that I had made some leaps and bounds as far as my fitness goes,” she said. “I had a couple days where I was down in the dumps, but I was like, ‘OK, you can either sit in your own self-pity, or you can make the most of it.’ I really spent that spring and that summer ramping up my training schedule to get me back to where I needed to be.
“I knew that this whole pandemic and everything would soon sizzle out. We had to keep looking towards the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The W-SR girls qualified in six individual events and three relays. The boys will compete in five individual events and six relays.
They understood the possibility of reaching this moment without interruption, and they did everything they could to make it this far.
Call it a resurgence. But the Go-Hawks aren’t done. They’re here. They’re chasing more.
“We told them that once we knew we were going, the comeback has been sweet, but it’s not over yet,” Dawson said. “They’ve got three more days to go.”