WAVERLY – Early last week, Waverly-Shell Rock girls cross-country coach talked with senior standout Emma Hoins, and the two came up with the decision for Hoins to not compete at the Jesup Invitational and focus on training.
The move paid off.
Hoins placed seventh in 18 minutes, 36.6 seconds in a loaded field at the fourth Steve Johnson Invite on Saturday at the Wartburg College Max Cross Country Course.
“(It) helped me tremendously, said Hoins, who is ranked No. 11 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. “(It gave) me a chance all week to have a productive week of training, rather than having a pre-meet, then a recovery run, then a pre-meet and another recovery run. I was able get to some really productive practices in, and I really think that benefited me in the long run.”
She didn’t place first like she had in nearly a handful of her previous meets to open the season, but Hoins used Saturday’s race as a lesson she plans to incorporate in future races down the line.
“I can stick with some of the top girls in 4A, the top girls in the state, (and) just believing in myself is something that, I will be honest, in the beginning of the season, I struggled with a little bit mentally,” she added. “Just running by myself a lot and so just believing that I can and I have the ability to do really well.”
The Go-Hawks placed 11th in the team standings with 304 points. Johnston won the team title with 47 points. Linn-Mar senior Micah Poellet won the individual title in 18:08.4.
“We saw some of our best times on this course (Saturday), Milke said. “We saw a lot of our varsity girls hitting those PRs and working towards that, even with having that meet (last) Tuesday, a lot of them came out and still showed up and competed hard.”
W-SR freshman Sydney Bochmann placed 41st (20:04.7), while sophomore Kyla Foy took 86th (21:04.9).
The W-SR boys cross-country team used the familiarity of the course to their advantage, coach Kevin Kueker said.
W-SR placed 16th as a team with 464 points, despite going up against stacked field that featured many of the top Class 4A schools.
“From where I was standing, it looks like the guys ran really well and improved times from what they’ve ran the previously couple times here,” Kueker said. “We love running here. We get one more time to run here later on in the season for the state qualifier.”
No. 4-ranked Class 4A Dubuque Hempstead won the team competition with 66 points, followed by No. 2-ranked Class 4A Sioux City North with 68. Sioux City North senior Jaysen Bowers, who is ranked No. 1 in the state, won the individual title in 15:04.
Go-Hawks junior Andrew Cummer placed 79th (17:02.3). After dealing with injuries both over the summer and at the beginning of the season, Kueker believes Cummer is taking steps in the right direction.
“He’s really starting to develop and get back into shape and getting to where he was last year,” the coach said.
W-SR senior Ethyn Chesnut took 89th (17:09.3). Meanwhile, junior Nick Kepford, who is ranked No. 25 in Class 3A, took 143rd (18:23.4). Kepford, who rolled his ankle early last week, was limping toward the finish line Saturday.
“We’ll probably take it pretty easy this week (with him),” Kueker added.
Warriors’ Martin 11th at Steve Johnson InviteWAVERLY – Wapsie Valley junior Sydnie Martin placed 11th in the Orange Division of the fourth Steve Johnson Invite on Saturday at the Wartburg College Max Cross Country Course.
Martin crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 53. 3 seconds. Freshman Ava VanDaele placed 12th (20:56.3).
Lansing Kee junior Haley Meyer won the individual title (19:09).
The Warriors finished seventh as a team with 191 points. Davenport Assumption won the team title with 37 points.
Janesville senior Paige Feldmann placed 24th (21:33.8). The Wildcats did not qualify as a team.
The Wapsie Valley boys team placed 17th with 528 points.
Davenport Assumption took the team title with 101 points. Bellevue senior Brady Griebel won the individual title (15:51.5).
Warriors junior Josiah Relapaugh placed 107th (20:25.1).
Janesville freshman Ethan Hjelmeland took 137th (25:22.1). The Wildcats did not qualify as a team.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
STEVE JOHNSON INVITE
at Wartburg Max Cross Country Course
Orange Division
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Davenport Assumption 37, 2. Iowa City Regina 84, 3. Dike-New Hartford 86, 4. Mason City 87, 5. Lansing Kee 167, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 179, 7. Wapsie Valley 191, 8. Osage 223, 9. South Tama 228, 10. Waterloo West 231, 11. South Hamilton 233, 12. Clear Lake 320.
Top 10 individuals
1. Meyer, Kee, 19:09; 2. Bartles, Regina, 19:25.3; 3. Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 19:44.1; 4. Jennings, Assumption, 19:50.5; 5. Theisen, Assumption, 19:56.1; 6. Houts, Dike-New Hartford, 20:10.4; 7. Daily, Davenport West, 20:19.9; 8. Hoffman, Assumption, 20:21.7; 9. Sierra, Mason City, 20:30.7; 10. Whitaker, Regina, 20:36.2.
Other Janesville results: Weekley 99th (32:29.6), Parkes 100th (35:22.3).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Schmit 47th (22:57), Bodensteiner 77th (24:53.8), Schwickerath 85th (25:51.8).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Davenport Assumption 101, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 106, 3. Waterloo 112, 4. Mason City 145, 5. Clear Lake 148, 6. Bellevue 165, 7. Camanche 204, 8. Valley Lutheran 219, 9. South Tama 244, 10. South Hamilton 254, 11. Dike-New Hartford 262, 12. Columbus Community 264, 13. Iowa City Regina 296, 14. Clayton Ridge 355, 15. BCLUW 361, 16. Columbus Catholic 379, 17. Wapsie Valley 528.
Top 10 individuals
1. B. Griebel, Bellevue, 15:51.5; 2. Darsidan, Camanche, 15:54.9, 3. Stout, CR Washington, 16:51.1; 4. P. Griebel, Bellevue, 16:51.6; 5. Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 16:56.8; 6. Butt, Camanche, 16:58.8; 7. Wright, Clear Lake, 17:01.6; 8. Engledow, CR Washington, 17:02.5; 9. Natvig, Valley Lutheran, 17:05.1; 10. Christensen, Mason City, 17:08.3.
Other Wapsie Valley results: C. Bram 113th (20:35.5), G. Bram 129th (21:49.2), Platte 130th (21:55.1), Bates 134th (24:43.5).
Gray Division
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Johnston 47, 2. Linn-Mar 87, 3. Iowa City Liberty 132, 4. Dubuque Hempstead 144, 5. Bettendorf 153, 6. Indianola 179, 7. Urbandale 191, 8. Cedar Falls 215, 9. Williamsburg 252, 10. Sioux City North 289, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 304, 12. North Scott 335, 13. Spencer 352, 14. Center Point-Urbana 355, 15. Earlham 390, 16. Starmont 392, 17. Nodaway Valley 493, 18. Madrid 536.
Top 10 individuals
1. Poellet, Linn-Mar, 18:08.4; 2. Leitzen, Hempstead, 18:17.5; 3. Keeney, Regina, 18:20.1; 4. Heikes, Johnson, 18:24.7; 5. Verde, Johnston, 18:30.3; 6. Tenpas, Johnston, 18:30.4; 7. Hoins, W-SR, 18:36.6; 8. Jordan, Sioux City North, 18:42.7; 9. Naughton, Indianola, 18:44.5; 10. Bientema, Bettendorf, 18:49.4.
Other W-SR results: Bodensteiner 102nd (21:44.6), Jerome 108th (21:54.8), Dahlquistr 109th (21:55.1), Christensen 124th (22:33.8), Ten Hoeve 140th (23:48), Heying 151st (24:59.7), Cherry 154th (25:28.4).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Dubuque Hempstead 66, 2. Sioux City North 68, 3. Cedar Falls 71, 4. Johnston 166, 5. Pleasant Valley 166, 6. Waukee 186, 7. Madrid 229, 8. Urbandale 235, 9. Iowa City West 241, 10. Earlham 273, 11. Center Point-Urbana 286, 12. Bettendorf 315, 13. Linn-Mar 331, 14. Indianola 340, 15. North Scott 402, 16. Waverly-Shell Rock 464, 17. Nodaway Valley 511, 18. Williamsburg 520, 19. Spencer 550.
Top 10 individuals
1. Bouwers, Sioux City North, 15:04; 2. Winger, Hempstead, 15:20.3; 3. Lohr, Sioux City North, 15:23.4; 4. Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 15:29.7; 5. Nash, Sioux City North, 15:32.1; 6. Goodenbour, Cedar Falls, 15:36.2; 7. Renze, Madrid, 15:36.6; 8. Yaul, Johnston, 15:37; 9. Pehl, Madrid, 15:39.3; 10. Leicht, Hempstead, 15:40.7.
Other W-SR results: Hoins 107th (17:22.3), Kueker 114th (17:26.7), Beam 141st (18:20.8), Birgen 142nd (18:23.3), Sage 171st (20:01.9), Fuhrmeister 173rd (20:06.3).