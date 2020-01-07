Yet another Waverly-Shell Rock athlete will be playing sports at the next level.
In a tweet published Tuesday morning, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Payton Leonard announced he will be attending Iowa Central Community College to continue his baseball career.
"I’d like to thank my family, teammates and coaches for helping me get to where I am today," Leonard wrote in the tweet. "Can’t wait to see what the future brings! Go Tritons!"
Leonard most recently played football for W-SR, racking up 122 rushing yards and a touchdown and leading the team in total tackles, but he will be spending his college days playing baseball.
As a junior last season, the Go-Hawk hit .383/.519/.458 in 120 at bats while contributing 30 runs, seven extra base hits, 34 walks and 22 runs batted in.
Leonard also started 10 games, going 4-4 and posting a 2.58 earned run average in 40.7 innings pitched while striking out 41 batters.
After donning the black-and-gold for the final time this spring, the senior will join a Tritons baseball team that went 33-20 last season and lost in the regional tournament.