In a tweet published Tuesday night, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Tyler McNally announced he will be continuing his football career at Wartburg College.
McNally, a member of the 2019 Class 3A all-district defensive first team, will trade the black-and-gold of the Go-Hawks for the black-and-orange of the Knights, who play less than a mile north of W-SR in Waverly.
As a senior in 2019, McNally played both tight end and linebacker and was one of the leaders for a W-SR team that finished 3-6 in the regular season.
On offense last year, McNally led the Go-Hawks with 22 receptions and 284 receiving yards — good for 12.9 yards per catch.
On the other side of the ball, the senior racked up 23 solo tackles, fourth best on the team. McNally's 34.5 total tackles were tied with Layne McDonald for third on the team, and he also had four tackles for loss.
McNally also returned four kicks for a total of 49 yards and 12.3 yards per return.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete will join a Wartburg football team that finished 10-2 last season and won a share of its third straight American Rivers Conference title.
The Knights received a bid to the NCAA playoffs and beat Hope College 41-3 in the first round in Holland, Michigan, but fell to Wisconsin-Whitewater 41-28 in the second round.
McNally will make his decision official when he signs with Wartburg during a ceremony at 7:45 a.m. March 25 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Wartburg's 2020 schedule can be found here: go-knights.net/sports/football/schedule/2020.