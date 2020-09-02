WAVERLY – Asa Newsom remembers the play that forever changed him.
Sept. 6, 2019, marked the second game of his freshman season, and Waverly-Shell Rock took on Clear Lake at 5 o’clock that night. Asa, a running back, took a handoff out of the backfield and, after gaining 20 yards, he cut to his right.
He felt a pop in right knee.
Asa attempted to shake off the pain. He tried jogging to loosen up the muscles in his knee. He felt his knee give in. His night was over.
“It wasn’t until after the game where it really hit me,” he recalled. “When I tore it, it was just kind of a feeling of why? Why do I got to do this? I’ve waited my whole life, really, to finally play high school football. I was working through Week One, and the coaches knew I was working hard to get moved up to JV and eventually varsity, especially last year.”
He never got the chance.
Asa tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus. After surgery, a long, daunting path of recovery awaited him. A promising season was wiped out before it truly began.
Times were tough, Asa admitted, particularly during his 11 months of rehab.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” he said of the injury.
Along with getting his knee back in shape, Asa spent a good portion of his rehab working on his upper-body strength, particularly his chest. Turns out he needed to focus on that area, anyway, because he hurt his shoulder during the first week of practice last season.
He also took a step back from football and focused on his studies.
“Mentally, instead of being a student-athlete, just stepping back and being a student, I think really opened my eyes,” he said.
W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard remained in close contact with Asa throughout his recovery. Player and coach had a productive chat one Sunday. Hubbard offered words of both reassurance and encouragement.
“(We talked about) his role on our team and trying to have him understand that even though he didn’t get a chance to play a lot as a freshman for us, he probably would’ve, if he would’ve stayed healthy,” said Hubbard, “but that we weren’t overlooking him at all for what he could during his sophomore campaign.”
Asa was medically cleared to play in late-July. His knee is 100%, he says. The constant pain that once was nagging at him is no longer there. Despite the grueling road to recovery he traveled, Asa kept a positive attitude. Fear was not in his vocabulary.
“Not once did I have doubt that I ever thought I was going to get back,” he said. “Jaylon Smith, who is a linebacker who was at Notre Dame, and he’s at the Cowboys now. He tore his ACL, and I was watching this documentary, and he said, ‘Clear-eyed view.’
“My dad and my parents really just raised me that way my whole life. You’re always going to get through whatever it is. I never had a doubt in my mind that I would be back where I am now.”
Nearly a year after his injury, Asa is not only back on the field, he’s a two-way player for W-SR’s varsity squad. He starts at free safety on defense, and is a halfback on offense.
All of the hard work Newsom invested into getting back paid off last Friday against visiting Crestwood.
With 28 seconds remaining in the first half, and the Go-Hawks leading the Cadets 21-6, Asa took a handoff from senior quarterback Brady Ramker. Asa was in an all-too familiar spot. He cut to his right. This time, his knee didn’t give. Instead, he broke at least two tackles and ran 37 yards for a touchdown – the first varsity score of his career.
Asa soaked up the moment. Along with his family, his older brother, Mosai Newsom, a former W-SR standout and current defensive lineman for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, was in attendance that night.
“When I scored that touchdown, I just looked up right away and thanked the Lord. This is all him,” Asa said. “Mosai’s not playing, but I think the silver lining is him getting to see me score that first touchdown was huge.”
When Asa returned to the W-SR sideline, Hubbard was the first to great him – hip-bump style.
“I think it was just so many hours of blood, sweat and tears that came pouring out there on that play,” Hubbard said of Asa’s touchdown run. “I know I was just extremely happy and emotional for him. I couldn’t probably jump nearly as high on that hip bump, but I did my best.”
Asa’s first varsity touchdown was a moment he always will remember. He hopes to build off that momentum when W-SR (1-0) travels to Class 2A defending state champion Waukon (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“I’m going to try to top it this week,” he said with a smile.