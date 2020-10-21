WAVERLY – Last fall, Sophie Sedgwick was the understudy to Maddie Rodenbeck.
Waverly-Shell Rock operated out of a 6-2 rotation with Rodenback, the more experienced setter, engineering the offense, while Sedgwick was the secondary setter.
If it were up to Sedgwick, she would’ve rather been the starter. But she utilized every minute she was on the volleyball court to learn from Rodenbeck.
“I was kind of the underdog in that position,” Sedgwick said.
Still, Sedgwick, then just a sophomore, helped the Go-Hawks win 46 matches – the most since 2013 – and posted 447 assists. The Go-Hawks also qualified for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 4A state tournament at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Even though Sedgwick had success on the court, she knew she had to elevate her game.
So, for the first time in her career, she joined Adrenaline Volleyball Academy, a club volleyball team out of the Cedar Rapids area following the state tournament. Sedgwick soaked up all the coaching she could and competed with players both older and younger than her.
“They just taught me the importance of being the captain of the team,” Sedgwick said. “I’ve just had to grow. I’ve had to learn the game even more than what I needed to. (Playing club) helped me, too, at the position, just playing with a lot of Division I athletes helped me grow from there.”
When W-SR graduated eight seniors, including five starters, off its roster last fall, Sedgwick knew she would serve a pivotal role as a junior this season. That was particularly evident when W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin switched up the offense to a 5-1 rotation, rather than a 6-2. Thus, the spotlight was now solely on Sedgwick, the lone setter in charge of running the offense.
“I’ve just been taking over a lot. I’m starting to jump set now, which is more effective and more high level,” Sedgwick said.
The transition to a 5-1 wasn’t always easy for Sedgwick. Not only was she the lone setter of the Go-Hawks’ offense, but she carried a lot more responsibility. Her primary job was to set up her teammates.
“I always tell the setters it’s always their fault if the hitter doesn’t hit,” Woodin said. “They’ve known that since they were in fifth grade that they have to take all the heat as far as a hitter not succeeding. We just keep telling them that you’ve got to forget whatever happened and go with the next one. She’s able to do that and not take it personally.”
Sedgwick continued to grow and improve her game at the start of the season. She became more comfortable in the new offensive scheme, and she developed an unbreakable trust with hitters Avery Beckett and Ashli Harn, among the Go-Hawks’ other offensive threats.
“I just settle down,” Sedgwick said. “I also look to my teammates and say, ‘Hey, we’ve just got to take it point by point and calm down and figure things out together.”
After Sedgwick became more confident in setting, she continued to mesh with her teammates. She has a couple of different techniques she uses when she sets the ball up, and she prefers to run “quick balls out to the pin” near the side of the net.
“After the first match (of the season), I thought, well, a lot of these kids have never been on the varsity court before, and we’re asking them to do a lot,” Woodin said. “She got used to playing half the rotation last year, and she does a lot of club ball and does a lot of individual set lessons on her own and position training, so she was ready for the next level.
“She’s pretty quiet, but she’s pretty confident also. She’s not cocky, and she expects people to be focused and intense, and she’s a competitive gal.”
There’s no question about the importance of Sedgwick’s position, and she has flourished in her new role and responsibilities.
She leads all classes with 963 assists this season. She also recorded her 1,000th career assist earlier in the year – a milestone she didn’t think was possible.
“It was definitely tough,” she said with a smile.
Beckett, a junior, leads all classes with 544 kills this season. Beckett’s success can be traced back, in part, to Sedgwick’s quick-thinking abilities.
Sedgwick will help lead the No. 2-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (37-8) against Decorah (19-11) in a Class 4A, Region 5 semifinal at 7 p.m. today in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
With so many questions surrounding the youth and inexperience of the Go-Hawks entering the 2020 season, Sedgwick and Co. have answered the bell each and every time.
“We’ve all been playing since we were in fifth grade, and that helped with the team chemistry and things like that,” she said. “We all needed to know that we had to step up because we were the underdogs at that point, so we just had to step up and take over the roles of the seniors (from) last year.”