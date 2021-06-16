Listed on the Consent Agenda of the June 14 Waverly-Shell Rock School Board meeting was the new part-time hire of chef Clarence Dawson.
Due to increased demand for courses in this field, Dawson will teach two high school Culinary Arts classes each semester. Under state law, those with extensive field experience but not trained as educators may teach courses in Career and Tech Ed disciplines.
Dawson told Waverly Newspapers he has 38 years in food service. Among his work experience are stints with Greenstreets, Beaver Hills Country Club, UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital, Wartburg College, Cornell College and Eurest at CUNA Mutual Group.
Board members reviewed last year’s legislative priorities in preparation for further discussion of 2021-22 priorities at their July meeting. Member Dennis Epley reported on his conversation with Rep. Sandy Salmon, who also visited recently with W-SR School District Superintendent Ed Klamfoth. Preschool funding levels, a past legislative priority of the W-SR School District, also was discussed.
By a 5-0 vote, the board expanded high school student eligibility to earn credit from college-level courses. While earning college credit is not a new option for W-SR High School students, students can now qualify with either a 2.8 grade-point average after four semesters or by presenting acceptable ACT or Accuplacer scores.
A $372,673 package of over 90 extra-curricular coaching contracts for the 2021-22 school year was presented and approved following explanation of salary differences that range from $6,018 for head high school basketball, volleyball and baseball coaches to $478 for a middle school cheer sponsor.
Klamfoth explained differences are not based on length of the season, but on sport class, coaching experience and index value.
“Coaching and teaching contracts are separate, and several coaches are not teachers,” he said.
“Men’s and women’s sports are compensated the same,” noted Board President Kelly Flege.
Anderson-Erickson won the competitive bid for providing dairy products to the school district for 2021-22.
“We have good experience with both vendors,” Klamfoth remarked regarding the unsuccessful bid from Prairie Farms.
Hoglund Inc. of Marshalltown won the low bid $109,998 for a new 77-capacity propane school bus equipped with seat belts.
As the pandemic-influenced school year closed, Klamfoth noted some of the federal funds received will be spent on interventionists at the elementary level. Funds will need to be spent by June 2023.
“At least 20% of the $1.17 million must be spent on reading recovery,” Klamfoth told the Board.
At the middle school, the United Way-organized lunch program continues, where summer school begins June 21. In discussion and passage of the online-accessible Elementary School Handbook, Epley noted negative lunch balances are rarely more than $20, a real change from a year ago.
“Families and the community realized that we were going to work with them,” explained principal Mickey Bahlmann, who thanked donors who help defray costs of the afternoon snack.
The next in-person W-SR School Board meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. July 12 in the Administration Building. The Board meets in regular session on the second Monday of each month. A remote Zoom link is provided at the top of each Board agenda.