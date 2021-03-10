In their first meeting since the Waverly-Shell Rock passage of the $31 million bond issue on March 2, School Board members and administrators took time to reflect on the results at their regular monthly meeting held March 8.
“It’s a testament to the great support we have for our schools and education in this district. There is a lot that the public is expecting of us,” reminded Board President Kelly Flege. The bond approval received 72.55% approval.
“The bond issue passed in every quadrant, showing widespread support,” added Board VP Dennis Epley, congratulating the work of the Facilities Assessments and Task Force groups, who analyzed and presented information. Epley suggested that regular public updates be a part of future Board meetings, held the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Posted on the District Website, a Zoom link has been provided on monthly School Board agendas this winter.
Preliminary Budget information was presented in PowerPoint format by District Business Manager Joan Loew. Budget approval will be an agenda item at the April 12 Board meeting, following public input.
“We are still in a very good position. You can’t overspend your budget,” Loew summarized, despite an enrollment dip and lower State revenue during this pandemic year. Board members recalled typical allowable growth levels in the 4% and higher range. The State pegged 2.4% for 2020-2021 allowable growth.
“It’s hard to get a good sense of trends, as expenses and revenues were different. We didn’t spend on transportation and subs, but had different expenses,” elaborated Superintendent Klamfoth.
The Board approved a three-year contract for $82,500 with Hogan-Hansen Accounting, despite the fact that their bid was $3,500 higher than another bid over three years. Hogan-Hansen is the current auditor and was favored due to their excellent working relationship with district personnel, and inherent costs of training a new firm.
“Public school districts in Iowa are required by law to have an independent audit conducted at the end of each fiscal year,” said Klamfoth.
Noting a slight 2019-2020 enrollment dip and a list of 26 open enrollment applications (12 enrolling into W-SR; 14 enrolling out of district), Board members questioned the larger than usual number of students enrolling out of district, possible reasons, and associated costs.
“Hampton-Dumont has a Home School Assistance Program with paid staff assigned to assist home school families. Also, some families choose dual enrollment and participate in W-SR activities, which keeps a percentage of per pupil funding here,” explained Klamfoth. March 1 was the deadline for open enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Some who home schooled this year intend to come back next year,” added Director of Educational Services Bridgette Wagoner.
The Board approved the application presented by W-SR Science teacher Renee Borglum for the out-of-state Wilderness Studies trip, slated for June 14-25, 2021. The trip has been in existence for about 30 years. It will be Borglum’s second time leading the trip that was cancelled last summer due to the pandemic.
“We go to Salida, Colorado and spend the first few days adjusting to the altitude with day hikes, rafting, exploring Sand Dunes National Park, and enjoying the hot springs. We backpack five days along the Colorado Trail, skirting the roots of four plus-14,000 peaks. We check out Red Rocks Park and Dinosaur Ridge before heading home. We have an intrepid group and they have already begun the physical and educational training to best enjoy the experience,” said Borglum in a follow-up conversation. Four adult leaders accompany the group.
First vaccines have been given to all school staff who wanted them. Second doses are scheduled for next week.