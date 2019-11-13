The November 11 meeting of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board included setting 2019-2020 board goals, accepting the June retirement of Lied Center principal Donita Dettmer, and passage of a stipend for educators who declare their intentions to leave the district before Jan. 1, 2020.
“This will be beneficial in finding top-notch replacements,” said board member Dennis Epley of the $2,500 stipend, which applies only to teachers who finish their contracts and is not available to administrators or staff.
The board heard from high school students returning from their first trip to the National FFA convention in Indianapolis. Students detailed daily activities including a behind-the-scenes look at the Indy Scream and Paintball Park business, an NCA Hall of Fame scavenger hunt, meeting with college recruiters and a career show. Two speakers impressed W-SR attendees. One was “Fear Facer” Michelle Poler who conquered 100 fears in 100 days and another speaker that focused on turning one’s passions into a career.
The board commented on the first reading of school board policies regarding students which includes sharing yearly reports on district-wide initiatives, like wellness and nutrition.
“One of our goals is to get more feedback from staff and students and this policy will help us meet that goal. We need to be knowledgeable about what different groups are doing. It’s one of the duties of a board,” Epley added.
Commenting that, “It’s a scary situation that is out there,” board member Corrie Ramige told members and principals to encourage public attendance of a hospital program on vaping held at Waverly Health Center on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. That free program is entitled, “Vaping: What You Need to Know.”
High School Principal David Fox answered board questions about a document detailing ACT scores, which are used for college admission and placement. Four components: English, Math, Reading and Science are assessed, with a top score of 36. W-SR 2019 graduates who took the test (70%) earned a composite score of 23.0. The average Iowa ACT average was 21.6.
Documents detailing October revenues, expenditures, activity balances and cash flow are available school board agendas, which can be accessed from the District Website.
The next meeting of the W-SR School Board is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 in the District Business Office. State Representative Sandy Salmon will be present to hear Board and public comments.
2019-2020 W-SR Board Goals:
Facilities
Consider findings and recommendations from the facility assessment to identify priorities.
Academic
Promote an academic focus of meetings by inviting students and staff presenters.
Finance
Move to an unspent authorized budget ratio between 10%-15% by reducing this year’s (19-20) budget ratio.
Board learning
Schedule regular board work sessions to become a more effective, knowledgeable board.