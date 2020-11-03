It is once again time for the annual Waverly-Shell Rock Science Club Tree Sale sponsored by Waverly Trees Forever, Waverly Utilities, and the W-SR Science Club.
The tree sale features 14 different varieties of trees including: American Beech, Heritage Oak, Hackberry, Silver Linden, Summer Red Maple, American Larch, Red Cedar, Serbian Spruce, Pagoda Dogwood, Prairie Fire Crab, Royal Star Magnolia, Lucious Pear and Summer Crisp Pear. The featured tree for this year is the Northern Splendor Gum.
Prices range from $30-$50 per tree, depending on the variety. The sale is open until March 1, 2021. Trees will arrive potted or bagged and will be available to pick up on Friday, May 7 or Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Tiedt Nursery. All proceeds for the tree sale go towards scholarships and activities for W-SR Science Club students.
Order forms can be picked up at W-SR High School, Waverly City Hall Leisure Services office, or from W-SR Science Club students. Order forms are also accessible online at www.waverlyia.com/treesale, City of Waverly & Waverly Trees Forever Facebook pages, and www.wsr.k12.ia.us on the community flyers page. Send order forms and payment to W-SR High School, 1405 Fourth Ave. SW, Waverly. Checks payable to “Waverly Trees Forever.”
For more information contact Renee Borglum at 319-352-2087 or Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.