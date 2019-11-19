The time has come for the annual Waverly-Shell Rock Science Club Tree Sale sponsored by Waverly Trees Forever, Waverly Utilities, and the W-SR Science Club.
The tree sale features 11 different varieties of trees including: Skyline Honeylocust, Bur Oak, Regal Petticoat Maple, Prairie Expedition Elm, White Pine, Norway Spruce, Techny Arborvitae, Redbud, Honeycrisp Apple, and Starlite Crab. The feature tree for this year is the Yellowwood.
Prices range from $30-$50 per tree, dependent on the variety. The sale is open until March 1, 2020. Trees will arrive potted and will be available to pick up May 8 or 9, 2020. All proceeds for the tree sale go towards scholarships and activities for W-SR Science Club students.
Send order forms and payment to W-SR High School, 1405 Fourth Ave. SW, Waverly. Questions can be sent to renee.borglum@wsr.k12.ia.us.
Checks are to be made out to “Waverly Trees Forever.” Order forms can be picked up at W-SR High School, Waverly City Hall Leisure Services office, or from W-SR Science Club students. Order forms are also accessible online at www.waverlyia.com, City of Waverly Facebook page, and www.wsr.k12.ia.us on the community flyers page.
For more information contact Renee Borglum at 319-352-2087 or Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.