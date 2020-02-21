W-SR head wrestling coach Eric Whitcome will tell you the toughest time to take a loss in the state wrestling tournament is in the quarterfinals.
If that happens, not only are you out of contention for the state title in your weight class, but you then face an especially daunting challenge in the consolation bracket.
The opponent you're slated against in the bloodround has been resting for an extended period of time, allowing their bodies to relax and their emotions to subside.
And while they've been resting, they've been scouting you, taking mental tallies of the weaknesses you just displayed in a loss.
To come back from a quarterfinals loss and win your next match takes a short memory and a heavy dose of mental toughness.
To do the above and then win another match to earn a place on the podium is even more impressive.
And that's exactly what the Walker brothers did Friday afternoon in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Both Jake (195-pound freshman) and Luke (285-pound junior) Walker took brutal losses in Friday morning's Class 3A state quarterfinal round, putting both Go-Hawks in the second round of consolations.
And both found the resolve to not only win in their following matches, but also in the consolation's third round.
Both Walkers earned at least sixth place in their respective weight classes, and they now have the chance to climb the ladder on Saturday.
"It feels good to place," Jake Walker said. "That was the goal all along. Now I’ve just got to climb the podium."
The duo's efforts are just one reason Waverly-Shell Rock has a commanding grip on first place in the team standings with 147 points.
The next closest school is Fort Dodge with 104 points. Southeast Polk is in third with 97.
"I'm just super proud of those guys and every one of those guys," Whitcome said. "Our guys just competed so well. Top to bottom, the effort they put out in matches, even in matches that we lost ... our guys just competed really really hard."
In total, Waverly-Shell Rock is sending five wrestlers — Ryder Block, Bailey Roybal, Aiden Riggins, Evan Yant and Brayden Wolf — to Saturday's finals, an indicator of staggering team success.
"I feel pretty good because all the extra workouts are paying off pretty well," said Block, who could win a state title in his freshman season. "I’ve envisioned being in the state finals since I was a little kid. It’s been a dream of mine. But I still have one more match."
In comparison, when W-SR won the 3A title last year, three Go-Hawks competed in first-place matches.
"We’d like to go seven-for-seven," Whitcome said with a laugh. "But if you would’ve told me we’d get five through, yeah, absolutely, I’d be very tickled with that.
"I’m super excited for the five guys that did it. My heart breaks for the two that fell short, but tomorrow they're going to come back and work the ladder as far up as they can get."
The two that fell short were senior Carter Proffitt and McCrae Hagarty, who both competed in the semifinals but lost. Proffitt lost on a 4-2 decision, and Hagarty was pinned by Des Moines - Lincoln's Mickey Griffith.
But both Proffitt and Hagarty placed and are still contributing points to W-SR's jaw-dropping total.
Frankly, it'll take a miracle for either Fort Dodge or Southeast Polk to come back and unseat the Go-Hawks on Saturday. But even with a gaping lead, Whitcome and Co. are keeping the point total out of their heads until they know they've won the title for certain.
"Until we know we’ve scored more points than they can score, we won’t really talk about it," Whitcome said. "I’ll make coach Lock run some numbers here and give us the lowdown.
"I feel pretty good about it, but, no, we won’t think about it until we’re the champs."
As much as they'll try to ignore the standings over the next 12-plus hours, you can tell W-SR's mood has taken a 180-degree turn over the past two days.
The team's mighty success over Thursday and Friday has the Go-Hawks sporting wide smiles and assured gaits, which stand in stark contrast to the tears coating their faces after Wednesday's dual title loss.
"I think they were a lot looser today," Whitcome said. "And it’s kind of a crazy time to get loose. As the tournament goes, you’d think the stress would get a little bit higher. But I think that getting that first round completed and then having that big break yesterday — we talked a lot about finally our emotions can come down — I think it was huge for them."
The Class 3A consolation semifinals begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run until the finals are complete around 2:15 p.m. Then, after awards are presented and the grand march is completed, the final matches will take place shortly after 6 p.m.
W-SR has one final night to gather themselves and prepare for one last push toward the trophy.
"I need to check my weight and treat my nose I guess, now that that happened," said Block, referring to his bloody nose after his semifinal win. "I need to get my rest and get ready for tomorrow."