In a tweet published Sunday morning, Waverly-Shell Rock senior and offensive lineman Jeremy Chaplin announced he'd received an offer to play football at the University of Iowa.
Per a report from Luke Feddersen of Rivals, Chaplin visited the No. 19 Hawkeyes during their 23-19 win over No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday in Iowa City.
"I love it there," Chaplin said in a Twitter direct message to Waverly Newspapers. "It’s a really impressive place.
"The staff there is fantastic, I’ve loved getting to know them. I’m very honored to be invited to be a part of their program, as I think their overall values and culture is special."
Chaplin said he hopes to have his plans figured out by the early signing period in December.
Saturday was Chaplin's second time visiting Iowa. The Go-Hawk also was in Iowa City for the Hawkeyes' 17-12 loss to Penn State on Oct. 12.
Per Rivals, Chaplin has interest from both Iowa and Northern Iowa.
In addition to playing center on the offensive line for Waverly-Shell Rock, Chaplin played on the defensive line. He recorded 32 total tackles (18 solo), two sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss during his senior season, where the Go-Hawks went 3-6.
Chaplin is also a key player on the W-SR baseball team. During the 2019 season in which the Go-Hawks lost to Charles City in substate, Chaplin hit .300/.453/.490 and recorded 11 extra base hits, 32 runs batted in, 27 walks and 22 runs in 100 at bats.
The senior also pitched 15 innings in 2019, allowing 11 earned runs and striking out 18.