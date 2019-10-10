Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Westmoreland reached 1,000 kills, digs

Senior Jazlyn Westmoreland serves the ball during W-SR's 3-0 win over Charles City on Oct. 3 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Westmoreland reached 1,000 career kills and digs last week. 

 by REED KOUTELAS sports@waverlynewspapers.com

One of the stars of Waverly-Shell Rock's volleyball team gained an impressive milestone last week: 

Senior Jazlyn Westmoreland reached 1,00 career kills and digs, according to a tweet published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Wednesday evening. 

Westmoreland has been integral to the success of the Go-Hawks, who are 31-6 this season and ranked seventh in Class 4A by IGHSAU. 

The senior has racked up 237 kills this season on 563 attempts, second on the team behind sophomore Avery Beckett's 260. Westmoreland also has 248 digs, second to Britney Young. 

