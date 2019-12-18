On Wednesday morning in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School commons, two former components of the Go-Hawk football team's offensive line signed their national letters of intent to play the sport at the next level.
As their parents are most likely relieved about, both seniors are staying in the midwest.
Each donning their new colors, Jeremy Chaplin signed to play football at the University of Iowa, and Caleb Siech signed to play at Miami University (OH).
Siech, a 6-foot-5, 306-pounder who played offensive guard for Waverly-Shell Rock, is eager to join the Redhawks next year. He's known Miami, Ohio, will be his next stop for a while now.
"It was after my first junior day visit out there (when I decided)," Siech said after signing. "I just felt really good about it."
Siech mentioned that Miami football head coach Chuck Martin and assistant head coach George Barnett were significant reasons for wanting to play at Miami, mainly for their no-nonsense messaging.
"The coaches on our first visit there gave it to us straight," Seich said. "They didn’t sugar-coat anything. All the facilities are fantastic. It was just amazing.
"Coach Martin was talking about how parents baby their kids, and he has no tolerance for that. Every time after that that I’ve talked to coach Martin or coach Barnett, they’ve never sugar coated anything. They tell it how it is. They don’t care if my feelings get hurt. I just love that about them."
The senior was quick to mention his excitement about continuing his education at a school with high academic standards. Seich is planning on getting a business degree and wants to pursue something in finance.
Seich also said he is hoping to earn a starting job on the Redhawks either his sophomore or junior season. And make no mistake: he knows he has work to do before the fall of 2020.
"I’m going to need to, obviously first off, get stronger," Seich said. "I’m going to have to work all around on my footwork, hand placement, and just doing all the fundamentals how they (Miami) teach instead of how we taught it here."
Meanwhile, Chaplin will be joining the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on next season. The senior received an offer from Iowa back on Nov. 18, and he announced his verbal commitment via Twitter a week later on Nov. 25.
"The staff there is fantastic. I’ve loved getting to know them," Chaplin told Waverly Newspapers last month. "I’m very honored to be invited to be a part of their program, as I think their overall values and culture is special."
Chaplin shined both on the offensive and defensive line for the Go-Hawks during the 2019 season, but the center will be focusing solely on the offensive line when he joins the Hawkeyes.