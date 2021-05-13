WATERLOO – When Waverly-Shell Rock set its goal with the mindset of state championship or bust during the offseason, an empty index full of objectives was scattered up and down its schedule.
The Go-Hawks beefed up their 2021 slate with the likes of Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Valley – two Class 3A juggernauts – early in the season. A tough match against Dallas Center-Grimes opened the month of the May followed by a rematch of the 2019 Class 2A state final against Cedar Rapids Xavier last week.
W-SR took away valuable lessons from losses to Centennial and Valley and became stronger. It beat Dallas Center-Grimes and served up revenge against Xavier.
Objectives were crossed off and stowed away in the index, which continues to fill up by the week.
On Monday, W-SR added to its growing list of accomplishments.
Kenzie Roling scored six goals as the No. 1-ranked Class 2A Go-Hawks cruised to a 7-1 win at Waterloo Columbus Catholic, handing the Sailors their first loss of the season.
Roling’s performance inched her closer to some nifty milestones. Her 39 goals this season are three shy of the all-time single-season school record set by Morgan Neuendorf from 2011-14. Now with 110 career goals, Roling is nine away from the all-time program record, which was set by Chelsea Frye-Wood from 2005-08. Here’s the rub: Roling could very well break the record in only three seasons. (Her junior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
“We have one goal in mind, which is the state championship,” Roling said. “But (we’re) taking it one game at a time. Xavier was great, but we know we’re not done yet. We still have a lot to work on, and we’re going to keep trying to move forward and head into the state tournament.”
That work began Monday afternoon.
Columbus (10-1) established a physical presence in the opening minutes, using bodies to knock W-SR off the ball. But the momentum was short-lived. Roling broke through the midfield, dribbled around two Columbus defenders and handed W-SR a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.
“They’re always a physical team,” Roling said. “It’s always a battle. We knew if we moved the ball around quite a bit, we’d eliminate some of that physicalness and be able to work through it.”
As has been the case multiple times this season, whenever the Go-Hawks (10-2) score one goal, bunches more follow. The same unfolded Monday. Roling rifled a 20-yard blast past Sailors sophomore goalkeeper Becca DeFour for a 2-0 lead in the 13th minute. Roling beat DeFour far right for the hat trick and a 3-0 cushion in the 16th.
“I wouldn’t be anywhere without my team,” Roling added. “Our defense did a great job (Monday). We knew they were undefeated, and they seem to be beating a lot of really quality teams in the area. Without them winning the ball and getting it up to me, I wouldn’t be able to score those goals.”
Roling posted her fourth goal of the half in the 32nd minute to make it 4-0 visitors. Columbus got its first good look at the net in the just before halftime when sophomore speedster Nikayla Youngblut broke in down the right side and ripped a shot toward the goal, but it swerved just wide of the frame.
Youngblut received another chance to cash in early in the second half, and she made sure not to miss. She blasted a 25-yard bomb past W-SR freshman keeper Katelyn Eggena to cut the deficit to 4-1 and spring some life back into her team.
Roling rolled over what little buzz the Sailors had. The Go-Hawks lined up for their sixth corner kick of the afternoon in the 51st minute, and Roling found an opening and beat DeFour for a 5-1 lead.
“We’ve created a lot of corner kicks this season, so we’re continuing on working on capitalizing on them,” Go-Hawks coach Lauren Greiner said. “Obviously, it’s a good step in the right direction. We’d like to find a little bit more consistency with finishing those opportunities when they come.”
Before Roling recorded her sixth goal of the match, she dazzled her way inside the 18 and performed the hockey equivalent of a triple-deke before dropping back to junior Morgan Aikey, who pumped in her ninth goal of the season for a 6-1 lead. Roling admitted she should have finished the play, but opted not to knowing Aikey was behind her and had a better look at the net.
“Everybody talks about Kenzie in the goal-scoring role, but her capacity to assist and play that ball across (is great),” said Greiner. “She’s just a creator and whether that’s creating for somebody else or creating for herself, she always does an excellent job.”
W-SR 7, COLUMBUS 1
Halftime: 4-0.
Goals: W-SR 7 (Roling 6, Aikey), Columbus 1 (N. Youngblut). Assists: W-SR 6 (Wilson, Roling, Behrends, Ott, Smith, Seegers, Meier).
Shots: W-SR 39, Columbus 5. Shots on goal: W-SR 26, Columbus 4. Saves: W-SR 3 (Eggena), Columbus 19 (DeFour).
Corner kicks: W-SR 13, Columbus 1. Offsides: W-SR 1, Columbus 0. Fouls: W-SR 10, Columbus 3.