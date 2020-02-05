Ahead of next week's regional duals, IAwrestle on Tuesday released another edition of its individual and tournament team rankings.
Again at the top of the list in Class 3A is your Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks, receiving 10 votes.
The Go-Hawks managed to stay at the top of the list by beating Oelwein 60-6 on Jan. 23, winning the Rick Caldwell Invite on Jan. 25 and then taking the Northeast Iowa Conference title yet again last weekend.
Right below Waverly-Shell Rock on the list with nine votes each are SE Polk (No. 2) and Fort Dodge (No. 3).
In addition, 10 Go-Hawk wrestlers cracked the rankings individually, and three were ranked first in their respective weight classes: freshman Ryder Block (106 pounds), junior Bailey Roybal (113), and senior Brayden Wolf (220).
Here is where the other seven were listed:
- So. Aiden Riggins - 2nd in 132
- Sr. Evan Yant - 5th in 152
- Sr. Carter Proffitt - 7th in 160
- Fr. McCrae Hagarty - 3rd in 170
- Sr. Gavin Wedemeier - 9th in 182
- Fr. Jake Walker - 8th in 195
- Jr. Luke Walker - 7th in 285
Meanwhile, rankings for Class 1A were released Tuesday as well, and two area schools made the cut.
The Denver Cyclones were ranked sixth with seven votes, and Nashua-Plainfield was ranked No. 10 with two votes.
Seven Cyclones were ranked individually:
- So. Joe Ebaugh - 8th in 113
- Jr. Brooks Meyer - 9th in 120
- Sr. Jacob Moore - 8th in 126
- Jr. Isaac Schimmels - 6th in 132
- Sr. Gabriel Lewis - 3rd in 138
- Sr. John Ebaugh - 5th in 160
- Sr. Trever Dorn - 5th in 195
Two Huskies were also ranked individually:
- Fr. Garret Rinken - 2nd in 106
- Sr. Jakob Whitinger - 4th in 113
And below are where other area wrestlers were ranked:
- Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville sophomore) - 1st in 285
- Treyten Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg senior) - 3rd in 195
- Fr. Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley freshman) - 8th in 106
Up next, Waverly-Shell Rock will host the IHSAA Class 3A varsity regional tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Waverly. The Go-Hawks will play the winner of Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead.
The Class 1A sectional tournaments are scheduled for noon Saturday, and Sectional 2 will be hosted at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Denver, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler-Clarksville, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Tripoli will be there.
Wapsie Valley will be wrestling in Sectional 12 at MFL MarMac.