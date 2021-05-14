When Waverly City Council discussed rezoning during a recent meeting, Paul Anhalt responded to a Facebook post with an idea.
The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Lead the Way and engineering teacher in charge of overseeing the project designs of various teams of students thought why not?
“‘Hey, we have a plan for that,’” he said.
W-SR seniors Hunter Myrmo and Kyle Cole, and juniors Riley Poehnett and Salem Bird all had different layouts and renderings they wanted to use for their semester-long project. As a team, they decided to incorporate each of their ideas and turn them into a Family Fun Center, which would be located where Irving Elementary School used to be at Second Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest.
The building, which has not been presented to City Council, features a roller skating rink, gaming center, rock wall and cafeteria.
“It’s not necessarily 100% realistic, but it’s a school project, so we’ve got to have a little fun,” Anhalt said. “We didn’t contact the city in any way. That was certainly something I encouraged, but we did not do that.
“We’ve used that site as kind of our imaginary site for the last couple of projects. … We just use that site as a neighborhood site where people can come and have something to do in Waverly.”
The project took between six and eight weeks to complete. Together, the team of W-SR students put their heads together and worked through different phases of the design – some of them fun (finding out what they needed to do), some not so fun (building codes).
“We decided we wanted something to look as nice as possible,” Myrmo said. “There’s a lot of fun, but there’s also a lot of difficulties getting through (it).”
The upper-level of the building includes the skating rink and a cafeteria area. It also features a video-gaming area with different consoles and computers, including virtual reality options. The building also has a quiet area with couches and cubicles. Near the entrance of the building is the admissions area, along with roller skate rental not too far down the hall. The building also has a green roof, allowing people to walk out on and relax, as well as a rock-climbing wall.
The group put their design on display during W-SR’s art and tech show Wednesday afternoon in the commons area.
However, they didn’t stop working until the very last minute.
“We were pretty much busy the entire way,” said Myrmo, who plans to study architecture and engineering in college. “We actually pretty much stopped working 10 minutes ago, really just for the showcase. It was like, finally. There was more work we could do, I guess. But it came out really well-done. I’m really happy with it and how it looks.”