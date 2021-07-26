Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts in this series profiling Waverly-Shell Rock School District Wilderness Studies class’ trip to Colorado.
W-SR High School students enrolled in Wilderness Studies returned from a ten-day school-sponsored adventure into the Rocky Mountain wilderness with memories, gratitude, new friends, and well-worn T-shirts reading, “Into the mountains I go to lose my mind and find my soul.”
The 11 W-SR High School students and their adult chaperones found their souls and formed a new Wilderness Family in the Colorado mountains June 14 to 25. Students Brady Abkes, Alison Engelhardt, Kyeton Heise, Brody Kuhse, Kallee Potratz, Nicole Ramker, Bradley Sage, Joey Schmidt, Jordan Schmidt, Jacque Schneider, and Tyler Schrieber compiled a daily journal detailing their experiences. Part One (printed Thursday, July 22) included daily diaries of Days 1-5. Part 2 finishes their 10-day group adventure.
Day 6 Hiking to Brown’s Creek on the Colorado Trail
by Kallee Potratz
A Saturday. We started the day off early, waking at 6 a.m. The day before, we hiked to Squaw Creek. We packed up our stuff and were back on the trail around 8 a.m. We hiked for about 4.5 miles and then ate lunch on the trail. During the lunch break, we filtered water through our dromedary bags, and everyone filled up their water bottles and camelbacks.
We hiked another 1.5 miles until we reached our new camp at Brown’s Creek. Once we got to our new campsite, the first thing I did was go to the creek to soak my feet in the cold creek water because one foot had swelled. After soaking for just a couple minutes, my foot was numb. I couldn’t really feel it, which was the point. Then I helped our group set up our tent.
After everyone had time to settle in, we had a few hours of downtime before supper, which was freeze-dried meals. We bear-proofed our food and toiletries before our Pow-wow – a group meeting, where Mrs. Borglum explains to us what we will do the next day. After that, everyone separated to their tents and went to bed. All in all, the day was busy and tiring, and everyone had a good day. I also believe that everyone was a bit excited for the next day because we had a break.
Day 7: The Wilderness Family
by Jordan Schmidt
Our plan was to use today as a break from backpacking. Instead, we planned to take a 2-mile day hike to Brown’s Creek and Falls from our base camp.
Getting out of the tent, it was cloudy and cool with a temperature of 39 degrees. This campsite was particularly cooler because of the massive flow of water near us combined with the trees and the terrain. We decided we’d wait another hour before departing to ensure that it would be clear and warm when we arrived.
On our way to the falls, we passed through a meadow with an amazing view of the mountains and clouds that soared lower than the mountains. We stopped to hydrate and take a group photo. As we approached the falls, we could hear the loud rushing water. The falls were so beautiful, despite how loud it had been when we got close.
Some climbed more, exploring the back side of the falls. Some read and played card games, and a few hiked further to fish at the lake. About noon, we started to head back to base camp. As we headed down from the falls, we met a group with a bunch of llamas and asked to take pictures with them.
We stopped along a creek that was deep enough to jump in. We got into our swimsuits and prepared to do a “polar bear plunge” with a max time of five minutes to prevent hypothermia. This time of year, the water is really cold, as in swimming in ice-water, but the cold felt so refreshing. It was so much fun I jumped in four times. Later we learned the water was 39 degrees.
We stopped for lunch at the meadow we saw earlier. It was a good spot in the sun because we were wet and cold. It felt amazing to warm up again and dry off. During lunch, we sat in a circle and many of us traded parts of our lunches. It made us feel more like a team and got us communicating more.
Back in camp, two adults volunteered to stage water drops along tomorrow’s trail because there were no reliable water sources as we had the previous days. Due to the route we were taking, we would be exposed to more sunlight in the afternoon, too. While they were gone, we started some games and competitions. The first competition was to find the prettiest rock smaller than the size of a baseball. I found a piece of quartz which the group voted as second place.
The next competition was who had the neatest tent (without changing anything before judging). Our tent group didn’t win this round because we decided not to get back into the tent because it was really hot inside. Our next competition was a group challenge to build the best survival shelter in 45 minutes. The adults voted our group’s shelter as the most outdoor-friendly. After dinner (I had freeze-dried chicken noodle casserole, my favorite meal) the two adults came back, and we cheered them on during their last stretch.
After cleaning up dinner, we had two last games: Without speaking, we lined up according to our birthdays, then alphabetically by last name, and also by number of siblings--the hardest challenge. Our last game was to make a skit for the group with a partner in less than five minutes. Some skits were about rafting, CPR, candy stores, and protecting ourselves from bears. It was a lot of fun, with most skits about real life group activities. Today was great and made me so glad to be with this group of people.
Day 8 Views of Chalk Cliffs
by Brody Kuhse
We broke camp and loaded everything into our backpacks. Each day our bags got lighter, as we ate more and more food. When everything was packed away we stood in a line close enough to touch hands to slowly search the ground for leftover items or trash. After picking up findings, we continued along the scenic Colorado Trail.
Today was to be a long hike. Our maps showed only six miles, but that was to change as the day went on. While we hiked to the new campsite we saw the beautiful Chalk Cliffs. We stopped in the shade of some big trees and admired the different animals we saw in the geometry of the cliff. Someone in the group saw and pointed out an owl, while I only saw a rabbit.
We saw many mountain bikers and other hikers along the narrow trail, and all were courteous and friendly. At first, the Chalk Cliffs were a long distance away, but eventually we were very close to the towering white rocks. Along the way, we learned about how chalk cliffs are formed. We learned that the kaolinite rock has been eroding for many years from the hot springs that are coming from Mount Princeton. The hot springs cause the kaolinite to erode and show a white chalk-like color. I learned from a local that if there is enough snowmelt and water traveling through the Chalk Cliffs, then Chalk Creek turns grey. On rare occasions, the Arkansas River, (which Chalk Creek connects to) may also turn a chalky white.
As we continued on the trail, we realized that our smart watches and GPS trackers had gone beyond the distance shown on the map. We had not seen or recognized the obvious campground, so we continued on our hike. We assumed that the map may have been off by a half mile. Our quote of the day became,‘Just another half-mile.’ We found we had actually traveled seven miles rather than the marked six. Finally, we arrived at Bootleg Campground to end our excursion for the day.
Thankfully, Leader Renee believed that the seasonal creeks would be dry, and I was very grateful for the twelve liters of water that Leaders Brian and Zach had hidden along the trail the night before. Six miles of mountain hiking couldn’t have been supported by the couple liters of water in our packs. We finished the day with a good night’s sleep in our tents accompanied by warm weather.
Day 9 Backpacking Bootleg to Maxwell
by Nicole Ramker
This morning we woke at 7 a.m., had the usual oatmeal breakfast, and hit the trail at hiking to arrive at our cars. After a few days on the trail, it felt weird to be in the Suburbans again. We hiked a mile or so up the Cascade Creek Trail to a waterfall viewing spot. Here, we just chilled for an hour. Some people hiked up higher off the trail. I found some comfy rocks and read for a while, and it was really nice.
After this, we went back down the trail to a different fork. Some people hung out by the creek, and a few of us hiked up to the waterfall. The hike up to the falls was super steep, and I am proud of myself for doing it. Sometimes I would throw my trekking pole ahead and use both hands to climb up.
We met the owner of the Waverly Applebee’s, Jon Rolph, who actually gave me a hand to step down from a big rock, and Brody got his business card. The hike up was so worth it. I don’t think I had ever been that close to a waterfall before. We took some pictures, and Brian, Kyeton, Alison, and Bradley braved the cold and actually went into the waterfall. After the steep hike down, we ate lunch by the creek.
After lunch, we drove to St. Elmo, a mining ghost town. It was super fun to walk and look around. They had a cute little general store where we shopped for souvenirs. I got a sweatshirt and a ginger ale. Outside of the store, you could leave 50¢ and take a bag of sunflower seeds to feed the chipmunks. Two super sweet ladies overheard us talking about how we were going to split a bag because we didn’t have much change, and they bought Bradley, Brody, Jacque, Kallee, and I more seeds. There was a little one I nicknamed Pipsqueak that sat in my hand for a little while. At one point I had three chipmunks sitting on my legs.
When we went back camp, we hung out, cleaned out our bear canisters, using the bear canisters as drums for a mini concert. Many of us saved our favorite freeze-dried meals for last. Mine was chicken teriyaki. After supper, it looked like it was going to rain, so we all went to our tents for a while. It was so nice to just lay there and talk to Jacque and share some of the best laughs. When the threat of rain was gone, we had a “pow wow” around the fire about packing up and our plan for the next day. That night, I had my first campfire pie, and it was wonderful. It was so much fun hanging out with everyone and cooking around the fire.
Day 10 Backpacking Out and Red Rocks
by Jacque Schneider
Our 10th day on the Wilderness Trip was very eventful. We were to wake up by six a.m. after our last night in the tent. It was a bittersweet morning. We got ready for the day, had breakfast, (which many of us were tired of at this point) and packed our day packs for a few more adventures. We left camp for the last time and most of us were ready for a shower.
Once we left camp, we went to Cottonwood Pass. The drive there was very pretty and once we got there, it was even more gorgeous. We were immediately greeted by some of the cutest dogs, which made me miss my dogs a little bit more. We went on a short hike to the top of the mountain. It was astonishing at the top and well worth the drive and the hike.
As we hiked down Cottonwood Pass we learned more about flowers and relaxed for a bit at the top of the mountain. We were very much excited to go to the gas station where we filled up the Suburbans for the drive to Denver and got some of our favorite snacks. I forgot how good candy tasted after freeze-dried foods and oatmeal.
We drove to Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Dinosaur Ridge. Red Rocks Amphitheatre was absolutely beautiful and a few of us went into the museum and bought souvenirs. At Dinosaur Ridge we looked at all of the tracks of the dinosaurs. That was pretty cool, but we had to wrap it up as rain was heading our direction.
We checked into our hotel and got a shower, which was was absolutely amazing before going to Smashburger. A burger never tasted so good. At the hotel we swam and went to Denny’s. We called it a night with our bellies full and us feeling very satisfied.
==========
Returning home, students shared reflections of the experience. Nicole Ramker explained why she went on the Wilderness Studies Trip, “I wanted to challenge myself mentally and physically. I learned what I was capable of doing physically. I also learned some important lessons. Being without a phone for ten days fixes one’s perspective on what is really important. Interacting with others and building friendships is so important, while social media is not.”
Jacque Schneider said, “I wanted to spend a little bit more time in the present without distractions. Our phones were taken on Day One. We got them back for an hour a day. Being without our phones opened our eyes to what is truly around us. I noticed little things like the different kinds of flowers and how rocks looked; things that I never would have noticed if my phone was in my hand. I also signed up for this trip because my family is not one to spend a ton of time outdoors. I love the outdoors and I figured that everyone else going on the trip did too.”
Alison Engelhardt said this to encourage other students, “It is definitely worth the $700. The most important part of preparing for this trip is practice hikes. You are given your backpacking pack at one of the very first meetings so that you can go on hikes with it. These are absolutely necessary, because without them you will be sore and miserable in Colorado.
“I learned that friendships are very important and that there is no better place to form a wilderness family than in the middle of the mountains. Shout out to Mrs. Borglum, our wilderness mom!” added Engelhardt and Heise who added his thanks for the planning and adults who made the trip possible.
Kuhse noted, “I learned lots of things about Colorado, geology, geography, landmarks, and so much more. I learned the names of so many different plants and animals. I really liked seeing the contrast between Iowa and Colorado.”
Potratz noted another trip benefit, “Having a mix of ages helped bring bonds. Everyone got to know each other on a personal level. and everyone found new friendships for sure.”