Voting is the foundation stone for political action.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s celebrated quote came to life on Monday, when juniors and seniors from Waverly-Shell Rock High School converged on the Rada Auditorium to learn about voting, and, in an immersive exercise aimed at raising political awareness, cast votes in mock caucuses.
“Whether you are ready for political action or just beginning your journey, you are going to be more prepared after this event,” Kyle Wood, one of the two teachers conducting the event, told the students.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Shelley Wolf, the county auditor, explained voter registration and preparedness, and mentioned that at the polls, no one should interfere with other people’s rights to vote.
“Like a library, be quiet,” she said.
She asked students to take write-in options seriously and not to vote for Mickey Mouse, or other fictitious characters, as some do in every election.
“It’s a wasted vote,” she said. “And it is not appreciated by the poll workers at the end of a very long day.”
Mr. Wood, the teacher, then stepped in for Wes Gade, the invited Republican representative, who is out of town and could not attend.
Wood described the Republican caucus as straightforward, businesslike and private. The Republican caucus will be held at The Centre, next to Miller True Value, he added.
After Wood’s remarks, all students, regardless of their personal preferences, took part in the Republican mock caucuses.
The Republican vote took place anonymously, on a Google document, which was displayed on a screen. With 162 recorded responses, 53.7% voted for Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor, and 46.3% for President Donald Trump.
Gary Duneman, a retired teacher and Democratic activist, then explained the caucus process his party conducts. He said it is confusing and in his opinion, it discourages people to participate because they find it too complicated and convoluted. He said if it were up to him, he would implement changes.
As a historical perspective, he noted that when the Constitution was written, only about 5% of the people could vote because voting was a privilege for white, male, property owners, and in some states, members of a particular religion. He noted that women got the right to vote in 1920.
“We have come a long way,” he said.
Unlike Republicans, the Democratic Party process of caucusing is not private, he said. People join groups for the candidates they support and if they have 15% of those present, that candidate is considered viable. Duneman added that non committed people — if they have a group of 15% or more — can have their own representation on to the county convention of uncommitted Dems.
Duneman said he started his life as a Republican and eventually became a Democrat because he found the party stood for his evolving beliefs.
Summarising the platforms of Democratic candidates, Duneman said Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., would want more government involvement; while former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer would be more middle of the road.
The students were then asked to go through the process of a Democratic caucus.
“The goal is not to follow your friend, the goal is to make your own decision,” Wood, the teacher, told the students before they fanned into groups.
Earlier in the afternoon, prior to being asked to register to vote, a handful of students spoke to Waverly Newspapers about their preferences.
Madison Potratz, a senior, said she is “stuck between Mayor Pete and Elizabeth Warren,” but said she is not sure how she would resolve her dilemma if she were to caucus.
Matthew Durbin, a junior, said he would support President Trump, and added the economy is the deciding factor for him.
His friend, Ahmed Sameh, on the other hand, said he would prefer Biden because of his experience as a former vice president.
As they formed groups around each candidate, student helpers began a headcount. Buttigieg got 50% support, entrepreneur Andrew Yang got 32%, Warren earned 18%, Biden received 11%, Klobuchar got 4%, according to preliminary results.
The Buttigieg camp attracted several students who self-identified as Republicans.
“I do admire how level-headed he is,” said Mattie Janssen, a junior and a self-described Republican. “I respect people who can see both sides and do not divide us.”