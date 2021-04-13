WAVERLY – Two days after being swept by Waterloo Columbus Catholic to open the season, both Waverly-Shell Rock tennis teams found the win column Thursday for the first time this spring.
The W-SR boys swept South Tama, 9-0, at the Wartburg College tennis courts, while the W-SR girls earned a 7-2 win over Grundy Center at W-SR High School.
In the boys dual, the Go-Hawks swept the first three singles matches, with senior Brady Ramker, freshman Benny Rramker and junior Isaac Becker posting 6-0, 6-0 wins. Senior Mason Ellerbroek knocked off Eric Henry, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 4 singles. In total, W-SR lost just four games against the Trojans.
The Ramkers beat Wacha/Timm, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles, while the duo of Becker and Ellerbroek defeated Austyn Ellenbecker and Henry, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 2 doubles. Sophomores Aiden Kelly and Kellen Pugh secured the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
W-SR (1-1) hosts Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah at 4:30 p.m. today.
Go-Hawks junior Brooke Willis earned a 6-3, 7-5 win over Whitney Laube at No. 1 singles. After Lily Herrmeyer lost in three sets at No. 2 singles, Grace Gaede, Ellie Neuendorf, Alexis Gielau and Maddie Leary won the final four singles matches to give the Go-Hawks (1-1) a 5-1 lead heading into doubles play.
Herrmeyer and Neuendorf fell at No. 1 doubles, but Elizabeth Frerichs/Jordan Haubner and Leary/Gielau won at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, to close out the win.
W-SR hosts Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
W-SR 9, SOUTH TAMA 0
Singles
No. 1: Br. Ramker, W-SR, def. Wacha, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Timm, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Becker, W-SR, def. Ellenbecker, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Henry, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Kelly, W-SR, def. Thompson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Britt, W-SR, def. Zmolek, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Br. Ramker/Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Wacha/Timm, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Becker/Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Ellenbecker/Henry, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3: Kelly/Pugh, W-SR, def. Thompson/Zmolek, 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
W-SR 7, GRUNDY CENTER 2
Singles
No. 1: Willis, W-SR, def. Laube, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2: Cox, Grundy Center, def. Herrmeyer, 6-2, 1-6, 10-2.
No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Clark, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4: Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Boudreau, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 5: Gielau, W-SR, def. Hommel, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 6: Leary, W-SR, def. Peterson, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Laube/Boudreau, Grundy Cente,r def. Herrmeyer/Neuendorf, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2: Frerichs/Hauber, W-SR, def. Clark/Peterson, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3: Leary/Gielau, W-SR, def. Hommel/Cox, 6-4, 7-5.