WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock will livestream sporting events starting this fall through the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Subscriptions for the NFHS Network can be found at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/waverlyshell-rock-high-school-waverly-ia. Subscribers have the option of choosing a monthly or yearly fee that covers football, volleyball, girls and boys basketball, wrestling and possibly track and field.
The NFHS streaming services have not been set up at Go-Hawk Stadium yet, so Friday’s season-opening football game between Waverly-Shell Rock and Crestwood will be livestreamed via YouTube at: https://youtu.be/MQOcI9mRpsU.
The Sept. 3 10th grade and junior varsity games against Clear Creek Amana also will be livestreamed via YouTube at: https://youtu.be/elbh6BXgR28.
“Everybody has the NFHS system in their gyms with the exception of New Hampton right now, so if they pay that fee to watch that, they can watch it at home or on the road,” W-SR athletics director Dave Litterer said.
“People can still sign up for that program and get registered so they can watch indoor (sports), or they can watch us when we play on the road, too, at Waukon on the livestream. Waukon has it at their stadium. We’re just in the process of getting it installed at our football stadium.”