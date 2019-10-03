As October arrives, we know that means colder weather is on the horizon. In partnership with the Waverly Public Library, the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way is collecting new and gently used coats.
All coats will be inspected, washed, and distributed to LOCAL kids in need!
Drop off your gently used or new coats at the Waverly Public Library by Oct. 31.
Together, we can make winter warmer. Together, we bring Warm Wishes to families in need.
Need a coat or know someone who does? Go to http://wsrunitedway.org/coats to request a coat.