Eight vocal students and one instrumentalist from Waverly-Shell Rock High School have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa High School musicians by being elected as a member of the 2020 All-State Music Festival.
The vocal students honored are Braxton Cross, Isaac Becker, Josh Arthur, Nick Barber, Kayla Jeppesen, Avery Wrage, Emma Hoins and Grace Mraz. Meanwhile, Maggie Coon was selected for the fourth time on clarinet, one of the few four-time all-staters.
The 2020 festival concert would have celebrated the 74th anniversary of this prestigious event. However, on Oct. 1, the joint committees of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 All-State Music Festival due to health safety concerns presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, they were committed to moving forward with moving forward with the audition process.
Auditions were held virtually Oct. 22-24 for 3,483 students by regions centered around LeMars, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola and Washington. Auditioners represented 263 high schools.
The W-SR students were among 1,081 students selected to receive the honor, with 268 for the band, 211 for the orchestra and 601 for the chorus. They represent the top 1.7% of all Iowa high school musicians.
While organizers are saddened that the festival concert itself will not be able to take place to celebrate their achievement, that in no way diminishes the honor these young musicians have achieved. They are in every way All-State musicians.