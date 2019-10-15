A lot can happen in a week.
The moon can change phases. The turkey breast in your refrigerator can expire.
A volleyball team can lose lots of sets.
Somehow, Waverly-Shell Rock hasn't.
After defeating Decorah (11-15) on Tuesday night at home, the Go-Hawks' win streak has reached seven matches. And since its loss to New Hampton in five sets on Oct. 8, W-SR has now won 15 straight sets.
It appears the dominant Go-Hawks (38-6) are hitting their stride as the season hits its crescendo — W-SR heads to New Hampton on Saturday for the conference championship, and regionals loom not long after.
"I think they knew after they lost to New Hampton that they need to come out and be ready to go and have intensity," W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin said. "When they step on the court, they expect to win."
The Vikings provided little resistance against Waverly-Shell Rock, the seventh ranked team in Class 4A.
The Go-Hawks won each set by at least 10 points, and they dominated in the final set, winning by 18 points (25-11, 25-15, 25-7).
"I thought we played really well, and we didn’t play down to their level," senior Jazlyn Westmoreland said. "We came out with lots of energy and excitement, and we were ready to play."
After the first set began with a 1-1 tie, the Go-Hawks won eight straight points to build a quick 9-1 lead and prompt the first of many Decorah timeouts.
(A sign of W-SR's superiority: just about every time a timeout is called during any given match, Woodin speaks to her team for around 5 seconds, while the opponent's coach uses the full time allotment. Tuesday was the same.)
Though the Go-Hawks allowed the Vikings to linger a bit, they easily took the first set 25-11.
In the second set, both teams went back and forth, and W-SR was able to build a comfortable 14-8 lead midway through.
But the Go-Hawks extinguished any chance of a tied match when they won seven straight points, capped by an emphatic kill from sophomore Avery Beckett that pushed the lead to 21-8 and prompted another Vikings timeout.
W-SR went on to win the set 25-15, the closest margin of all three sets.
After that, the Go-Hawks decided they wanted to get home a bit early — W-SR was domineering in a 25-7 third-set win.
"They (Vikings) have good athletes, and volleyball’s a game of momentum," Woodin said. "We got off to a good start and got the momentum shifted our way. You’ve always got to be ready to go."
"We definitely struggled a little bit with lining up with the left-handed hitter, so we just need to work on that," Westmoreland said. "Otherwise, I thought we did pretty well."
It's probably rare to face a fellow Class 4A team such as Decorah for the first time this late in the season, but that was the case Tuesday night.
It won't take long for the Go-Hawks to see the Vikings again. The two teams will face off again this weekend in the conference championship.
Everything seems easy for these Go-Hawks right now, but it's important that they not get complacent during the win streak — the hardest part of the year begins now.
On Saturday, W-SR will face New Hampton (ranked sixth in Class 3A) again. The last time the teams met, the Chickasaws handed the Go-Hawks one of their six losses of the season.
"We want to come out there (and beat) New Hampton," Westmoreland said.
This weekend will provide W-SR an opportunity to prep for regionals and get some last repetitions in.
"Every set, every game is important," Woodin said. "Every match counts — it’s a round robin, so you have to be ready at the beginning of the day and the end of the day when you play the top teams.
"We have a bye the first round of regionals, so we’ll have a week that we need to find some scrimmages and get some competition."
Westmoreland reacts to 1,000 kill, dig milestones
On Oct. 9, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced that W-SR senior Jazlyn Westmoreland had reached a few impressive milestones: 1,000 career kills and digs.
After the Go-Hawks beat Decorah on Tuesday night, Westmoreland took a moment to reflect on her achievement.
"It’s very exciting," the senior said. "It was a goal freshman year when I came in, and I was just to excited to reach it."
How did Westmoreland find out about the landmarks?
"Well, my mom looks at the stats quite a bit, so she’s just keeping track."