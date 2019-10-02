The Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team defeated Waukon in straight sets Tuesday night: 25-8, 25-16, 25-14.
The Go-Hawks won their third straight match and improved to 25-4 on the season.
Waukon fell to 9-8 with its second straight loss.
W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin was satisfied with the team’s performance.
“We played some good volleyball,” Woodin said in an email. “We continue to improve on being more aggressive and getting more aces on serves.”
The Go-Hawks totaled nine aces Tuesday and had a serve percentage of 91%.
Jazyn Westmoreland led the way with 12 kills on 23 attempts, while Haley Eckerman was second with seven kills.
Maddie Rodenbeck had 18 assists on the match, while Sophie Sedgwick had 15 assists.
“Our blocking was much better, so our diggers became more consistent in the back row,” Woodin said. “Everyone’s hitting efficiency was much better than over the weekend.”
The Go-Hawks return home Thursday to host Charles City (7-17).