The Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team suffered a nail-biting, 3-2 loss at New Hampton on Friday, which snapped a two-match win streak.
With the Go-Hawks being ranked sixth in Class 4A as of Oct. 3, and with the Chickasaws being ranked sixth in Class 3A, the match figured to be competitive.
It lived up to the hype. New Hampton defeated W-SR in a fifth-set tiebreaker to improve to 28-2 on the season. The Go-Hawks fell to 31-6.
Waverly-Shell Rock came out cold, losing the first set 25-14. But the Go-Hawks fought their way back into the match in the second set, which they won 25-17.
W-SR looked poised to escape New Hampton with a win when it won a contentious third set 25-23, which gave the team a 2-1 lead. But the Chickasaws answered back with 25-21 win in the fourth set, forcing the tiebreaker.
“We fought back after the first set and got back on top,” Woodin said in an email. “We had a good lead in the fourth set but too many errors let them back into the match.
“Hopefully we learn from this experience and go forward to keep improving each day.”
Senior Jazlyn Westmoreland had 15 kills on 42 attempts in the loss and had 9 errors. Sophomore Avery Beckett had 12 kills, and senior Haley Eckerman was right behind with 8.
Senior Maddie Rodenbeck recorded 26 assists, and sophomore Sophie Sedgwick added 18 assists of her own.
Waverly-Shell Rock will look to get back on track in a tournament on Saturday at Mason City High School.