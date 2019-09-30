It was another successful weekend for the Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team, which competed in Saturday's Boone Volleyball Invite at Boone High School.
The Go-Hawks won their first four matches in convincing fashion before falling to Ankeny in the last match, 1-2.
W-SR began the tournament in dominantly, beating Algona, Ames and Gilbert without losing a set. Then, in the fourth match, the Go-Hawks defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2-1 in a close match.
A few of the victories were particularly sweet — W-SR had lost to Gilbert and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows back on Sept. 14.
"We beat (two) teams that had previously beat us, so it was good to get revenge," W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said in an email. "We had a great match with Ankeny, and at the end of the last game they made fewer errors, but we stayed in there and fought and fell a little short."
Even though they ended with a loss, it was a good day for the Go-Hawks, who went 4-1 in the invite and improve to 24-4 on the season.
It was a good day. We hadn’t played match in over a week so it was good to see them come out right away and play well in pool play.
"We did improve as a team and had several athletes contribute to our victories," Woodin said. "Our blocking and defense are very important to our success, and we had several blocks for points along with good digs to keep the ball alive."
Up next
The Go-Hawks will continue their season Tuesday at Waukon High School (9-6).