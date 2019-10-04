When a team wins as much as Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball does, the baseline for satisfaction is simply higher than most other teams.
Case in point: the Go-Hawks convincingly beat Charles City in straight sets Thursday night, extending their win streak to five matches and improving their record to 26-4.
Seniors Jazlyn Westmoreland, Haley Eckerman and sophomore Avery Beckett racked up lots of kills as usual, and the outcome was never truly in doubt.
Yet after the match, head coach EaVon Woodin wasn't ecstatic about the victory.
"We played well enough to win," said Woodin, who is now five wins away from No. 1,100. "Anytime you play Charles City, they’re going to be a good match for us because they like the keep the ball alive and we’re big rivals. We just need to come out with more intensity."
It wasn't the first time the Go-Hawks played the Comets this season. They faced off in a tournament last month on Sept. 14 at Osage High School, and W-SR walked away with a 2-0 victory.
Perhaps Charles City learned from the first defeat, because the Comets made the match competitive through the first two sets.
The Go-Hawks looked sloppy early, lacking some of that intensity Woodin mentioned. Charles City took advantage of some W-SR mistakes to take a 9-6 lead.
Waverly-Shell Rock eventually pulled away to take the first set 25-20 and a 1-0 lead, but it was a more difficult set than it's accustomed to.
"I think they (Charles City) came out with a little more energy than we did," Eckerman said.
The second set was almost identical.
Charles City won the first point of the set, but the Go-Hawks took momentary control a few plays later. W-SR used a few Westmoreland kills to win six straight points and take a 10-3 lead.
The Waverly-Shell Rock dominance fans are familiar with appeared to surface, only for the Comets to come back with a punch of their own.
Charles City fought its way back into the set, winning 12 of the next 18 points to cut the W-SR lead to 16-15.
Typically, in Go-Hawks volleyball matches, the opponent is the one calling all the timeouts. But this time it was Woodin, who called a timeout to give her team a breather and a moment to recuperate.
The Go-Hawks got it together and went up 2-0 in the match, but it was another close set: 25-20.
"We were a little shaky," Eckerman said. "We started off really rough, but as the sets went on we got better and better."
Charles City took a 2-1 lead in the third set, but from that point on it was all Waverly-Shell Rock. The Go-Hawks used two separate runs of five straight points to win the third set 25-15.
"I thought our third set was much better than the first ones, but we just need to come out and stay more focused, play the way we play and and being more aggressive," Woodin said.
Now, Waverly-Shell Rock will prepare for one of its toughest tests of the season.
The Go-Hawks host a varsity tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Woodin said the team will play Clinton (Class 4A; 8-14 record) and Nevada (ranked 13th in Class 3A; 22-8) first.
Woodin said eight out of the 12 teams in the tournament are ranked, so it'll be a good test for the Go-Hawks.
"I think we’re going to be ready for this one," Eckerman said. "We have a pretty good chance of winning it this year. We haven’t won it in a long time — we’re ready to go get it."