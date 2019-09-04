The Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team proved they were ready to go on Saturday, Aug. 30, as the Go-Hawks opened their 2019 campaign by winning the Bondurant-Farrar tournament.
Throughout the tournament, the Go-Hawks dropped just one set to Red Oak, while sweeping Des Moines Roosevelt, Williamsburg, Holy Trinity, Carroll and North Polk in two sets each.
Head coach EaVon Woodin was impressed with the Go-Hawks’ first outing of the year.
“It was a good start to the season,” Woodin said. “We were fairly consistent throughout the day with good competition. Several different athletes competed and contributed in various ways to win the title.”
Against Red Oak, the Go-Hawks won the match, 2-1, 21-15, 12-21, 15-10. The senior duo of Haley Eckerman and Nelli Stocks co-led the offense with five kills each. Senior setter Maddie Rodenbeck tallied 15 assists. The defense was paced by sophomore Ashli Harn with 10 digs and sophomore Avery Beckett with three total blocks.
In the match versus Des Moines Roosevelt, the Go-Hawks were the victors in two sets, 21-14, 21-16. Beckett led the team offensively with nine kills, while Rodenbeck also had nine assists. Sophomore Sophie Sedgwick and senior Britney Young each finished with three digs, while the trio of Beckett, Eckerman and Stocks each recorded three total blocks.
During their matchup against Williamsburg, Waverly-Shell Rock defeated the Raiders, 21-12, 21-16. Beckett, once again, led the Go-Hawks with six kills, while senior Jaz Westmoreland and Eckerman finished with five apiece. Rodenbeck finished with 12 assists at the setter position, while the defense was led by Young with six digs and Beckett and Westmoreland with one solo block each.
While taking on Holy Trinity Catholic, the Go-Hawks won the match, 21-12, 21-15. Eckerman and Westmoreland teamed up to lead the offense with five kills each. At setter, Rodenbeck owned 12 assists. Westmoreland also tallied a team-high 10 digs, while Beckett and Eckerman each finished with two total blocks.
Against the Carroll Tigers, the Go-Hawks won, 21-18, 22-20. In that match, Beckett tallied a team-high seven kills, while Rodenbeck owned 12 assists. On defense, Young recorded 17 digs, while Stocks and Eckerman recorded three total blocks each.
Facing North Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock prevailed, 21-12, 21-18. Beckett tallied nine kills for a team-high offensively, while Rodenbeck tallied eight assists. Westmoreland and Young each tallied six digs, while Stocks and Westmoreland led in total blocks with two apiece.
Woodin said the flow between the Go-Hawks’ offense and defense was impressive.
“We had some very good passes to help set up an in-system offense,” Woodin said. “We kept the ball alive with some great digs to keep the ball alive with some great digs and then our front row players could terminate the volley, as our setters were able to distribute the ball to all their front row.”
With several players putting up some blocks throughout all matches of the tournament, Woodin knows the Go-Hawks’ blocking ability was another bright spot.
“I think our blocking was good throughout the day to help our defense and scored several points for us,” Woodin said.
Waverly-Shell Rock returns to the volleyball court on Thursday, Sept. 5, when the Go-Hawks travel to Marshalltown for a tournament with Columbus Catholic, Solon and the host Bobcats, starting at 5 p.m.