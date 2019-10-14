The Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team had a dominant weekend, going 6-0 and winning the Mason City Tournament on Saturday in Mason City.
The Go-Hawks really couldn’t have been better, winning each of their matches in straight sets. W-SR didn’t drop a set all day, and the team improves to 37-6 on the season.
“It was good to see them bounce back and play some very good volleyball against quality teams,” head coach EaVon Woodin said in an email to Waverly Newspapers.
“As a whole, we blocked much better and eliminated errors,” Woodin said. “We played much better as a team and helped each out by better passing, setting and hitting.”
The Go-Hawks’ closest match arguably was their first, a 2-0 win over Osage (21-12, 21-19). Their second match came against Humboldt, whom they defeated 21-18, 21-15.
Mason City was W-SR’s next opponent, and this was W-SR’s most emphatic victory: the Go-Hawks won 21-8, 21-13.
After a 21-11, 21-14 win over Clear Lake in the semifinal, the Go-Hawks had a rematch with Osage in the championship. W-SR kept it rolling with a 21-17, 21-17 win.
The Go-Hawks will next face Decorah (11-14) on Tuesday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.