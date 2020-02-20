Donkey Basketball has been a well-known, fun activity for the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter over the years. FFA members compete in teams against their parents to claim their own bragging rights.
But, this year the W-SR FFA Chapter will compete against Wapsie Valley FFA, in the battle of the Chapters. It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and it will be funnier than a circus and wilder than a rodeo. All local players will be riding, so come out and see someone you know try and ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time.
This event is taking place at 7 p.m. on March 14. There will also be a free will donation soup supper before the activity, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Get your advance tickets today by contacting your favorite FFA member or the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Ag Department by emailing amy.mitchell@wsr.k12.ia.us. Tickets will also be sold at the door for this event for an increased price. Please come out and support this awesome activity.