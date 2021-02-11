The Wave Droids, team #13206, are one of two W-SR High School First Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics teams. The main goal of the FTC robotics competition is to compete and win against other teams from around the world, including over 150 teams from the state of Iowa, in a variety of categories, which include both “Robot” and other categories like outreach and connections.
This year has been very different from years past for the Wave Droids. A major part of that difference was caused by COVID-19, which forced much of the team’s work online. Although there are still some in-person meetings for the room-constrained Build and Programming students working on producing the robot, the majority of the team hasn’t seen each other in person for a meeting since last season. The “Outreach Team,” as they call themselves, works on finding ways to give back to the community by sharing STEM with people of all ages. Last year the focus was on raising senior community members’ STEM awareness, and this year they are working on reaching community members of all ages virtually. One way they accomplished this was by recording simple science-based activities with explanations for elementary students and sharing their video with teachers in the WSR school district. “We hope that kids will get interested in STEM, and we might be able to recruit them in a few years,” said Ari Ellerbroek, a first-year member of the team.
Another project this year included assembling robot craft kits for distribution by the Waverly Public Library. Twenty-five of the free-of-charge kits “sold out” quickly, and some of the kids who crafted a robot posted their creations to the Wave Droids’ Instagram account.
One of the most significant activities the Wave Droids have done this year has been to host nine different engineering and science professionals who have presented at the team’s meetings throughout the year. Finding people to present and talk to the team about their experiences with STEM (Science, Math, Engineering and Technology) and prospective career opportunities for the team members has been both a challenge and an unexpected benefit in the virtual team environment. “COVID-19 has provided us with a unique experience to contact people from around the nation. We could not do that previously because traveling would be much too difficult, but with more people understanding video conferencing, we have a much more diverse set of speakers to hear from,” said Gretchen Ellerbroek. So far, the team has heard presentations from Dan Nelson (aerospace engineering) with Boeing/NASA, Dr. Xerxes Kotval (human factors engineering) from Nokia-Bell Labs in New Jersey, Jack Potter (cybersecurity engineering) with RSM in Des Moines, Ryan Otis (electrical engineering) from John Deere, and Dr. Mike Bechtel (biology) from Wartburg College, just to name a few.
The Wave Droids have embraced many new and exciting opportunities this year, and they are embracing challenges as they come. They have completed four of their five league meets for the season, with their league championship and first elimination round scheduled for the first week of March. The team is particularly grateful for their sponsors this year and want to thank everyone who has supported them with funding and good wishes. “Building a robot isn’t cheap, and without our sponsors we wouldn’t have a competitive team,” said Aren Ashlock, a senior at W-SR High School.